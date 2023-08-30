Guru Technologies Announces the Launch of The Technology Roundtable, an Exclusive Network of Top-tier Tech Leaders
Guru Technologies, a leader in custom software and app development, launches The Technology Roundtable: an elite network of CTOs and CIOs
Guru Technologies, a prominent name in custom software development and custom app development, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive network, The Technology Roundtable. This forward-thinking group aims to unite Tech leaders such as CTO's and CIO's from across the country to collaborate on groundbreaking innovations and emerging technologies in the industry.
— Jonathan Heaton, Guru Technologies
Building a Network of Innovators
The Technology Roundtable is not just a networking event; it’s a powerhouse for innovation in the tech world. With the rapid advancements in technology, staying ahead of the curve is more critical than ever. Guru Technologies, a market leader in custom software development, is laying the groundwork for an elite group of thinkers and doers to convene, collaborate, and elevate the industry as a whole.
About Guru Technologies
Established in 2005, Guru Technologies has consistently demonstrated its expertise in delivering high-impact solutions in custom app development and custom software development. Serving a range of clients from startups to Fortune 500 companies, Guru Technologies has cemented its reputation as an industry leader that pushes the envelope in software innovation. Whether it's cloud-based applications, mobile apps, or complex software solutions, Guru Technologies takes pride in its ability to meet the unique requirements of its diverse clientele.
Why The Technology Roundtable?
The Technology Roundtable serves as an exclusive forum for tech leaders to discuss the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and more. The initiative is designed to create a dynamic community where technology leaders can share best practices, tackle challenges, and brainstorm new approaches to common issues.
"We believe that true innovation can only come from collective intelligence," said Jonathan Heaton, liaison of Guru Technologies. "With The Technology Roundtable, we are not just creating a network; we are building an ecosystem for progress and innovation in not only custom software development and custom app development, but in the technology industry as a whole."
Join the Conversation
Membership to The Technology Roundtable is by invitation only and aims to represent a diverse cross-section of industries. To express your interest, you may request to join on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12827052/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Jonathan Heaton
Guru Technologies
Phone: 801-528-4852
Email: jonathanh@gurutechnologies.net
For more information about Guru Technologies and our expertise in custom software development and custom app development, please visit https://www.gurutechnologies.net
