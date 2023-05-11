Empowering Defense Innovation: Guru Technologies Earns Spot in The Catalyst Campus Accelerator Cohort, Ogden
This was a very competitive process. We recognize what a unique opportunity this is and are honored to be participating”LAYTON, UTAH, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Guru Technologies, a leading provider of innovative software solutions, has recently been selected as one of eight companies to participate in the U.S. Department of Defense and The Catalyst Campus Ogden Accelerator Spring 2023 Cohort. This prestigious opportunity not only highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence but also underscores the recognition of our 17 years of valuable experience in the custom software development arena. As a proud participant in this esteemed cohort, we look forward to leveraging our extensive expertise in cutting-edge technologies and tailored software solutions to address the unique challenges faced by the Department of Defense.
— Trenton Cook, Guru Technologies
We are eager to collaborate with other top-tier organizations and industry thought leaders to further advance the development of groundbreaking technologies, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of our nation's defense capabilities. With this incredible opportunity, Guru Technologies reaffirms its dedication to upholding the highest standards of quality and innovation, while continuously striving to surpass expectations and deliver unparalleled results to our esteemed clients and partners.
The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden (CAO) is launching its second cohort in partnership with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Digital Transformation Office (DTO). Eight small businesses from across the United States will come together to solve a stated DAF challenge statement focused on Digital Model Certification (DMC).
The Catalyst Accelerator Ogden exists to empower nontraditional technology companies to accelerate their involvement in the national defense ecosystem by providing connections, mentorship, and business development in a collaborative setting for a lasting national impact. USAF certification processes (i.e. airworthiness, cyber security, nuclear surety) require timely input and assessment of underlying engineering to assist certification teams. With the rise of digital twins, model-based engineering, and Dev*Ops, certification of complex weapon systems has expanded beyond what humans can do in a timely fashion. Therefore, in partnership with the DAF, the Catalyst Accelerator Ogden sought disruptive technologies and capabilities to help accelerate and automate certification processes.
Each company will collaborate with subject matter experts, work with government and commercial Sherpas, and complete an intensive customer discovery process. The cohort culminates with Demo Day on May 24 in Ogden, where they will pitch their technology to Government and Industry partners.
The CAO team, with technical advisement from both Government and Industry experts, selected the following small businesses to participate in the upcoming cohort:
• Acuity Innovations (Colorado Springs, Colorado)
• GURU Technologies (Layton, Utah)
• InnoVet (Dover, Delaware)
• Intrinsic (Newcastle, Washington)
• OP Media (Draper, Utah)
• Prewitt Ridge (Los Angeles, California)
• RedShred (Baltimore, Maryland)
• Tensor Networks (Sunnyvale, California)
The CAO is enhanced by partnerships with Weber State University, sponsors, and industry mentors. The kickoff event and Demo Day are both sponsored by Field Aerospace. If you are interested in sponsorships or partnerships, contact Amanda McCrea.
About Catalyst Accelerator Ogden
The CAO is a collaborative program hosted by Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI, a Colorado 501(c)3) in partnership with the DTO to provide a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for Accelerator companies. It is a defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered at CCTI in Ogden, Utah. CCTI is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and investors intersect with Utah's aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation, and stimulate business growth.
