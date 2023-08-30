VELOCITY ESPORTS TO PARTICIPATE IN “TASTE OF THE BENGALS” WITH FREESTORE FOODBANK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CINCINNATI BENGALS
Velocity believes in giving back to the community. We felt that this was a worthy and important cause, and it was our pleasure to donate again for our second year to the auction.”NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity Esports, Inc. (“Velocity”), an innovative esports and entertainment company, is participating for the second year in donating to the “Taste of the Bengals Auction” for Freestore Foodbank, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which addresses food insecurity. The auction will take place on August 30th. Freestore Foodbank’s mission is to improve lives by eliminating hunger in partnership with their community, and their vision is to create a hunger-free, healthy, and thriving community. To achieve this vision, their objectives are to provide nutritious food, connect to support services and offer a pathway from crisis to stability. Freestore Foodbank, in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals, hosts a dinner by the bite event with local restaurants. This hometown celebration brings fans, players and coaching staff together to combat hunger through a unique event.
— Tom Heim, GM of Velocity Esports Newport
“Velocity believes in giving back to the community,” said Tom Heim, General Manager of the Velocity Esports location at Newport on the Levee. “We felt that this was a worthy and important cause, and it was our pleasure to donate again for our second year to the auction. Velocity’s first location was in the Cincinnati/Newport market and the company has a special connection to the community.”
Velocity’s first location opened on March 31, 2022 at Newport on the Levee, a multi-level retail entertainment destination. The Company recently expanded its footprint in Newport, and the facility is now an entertainment center with over 50,000 square feet, offering our guests a next level gaming experience. Velocity currently offers a vast selection of arcade games and prizes, bowling, state-of-the-art esports lounges, billiards, darts, foosball and giant tabletop games, as well as weekly esports tournaments. Whether competing in a tournament or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games at one of our venues, Velocity’s commitment is to deliver “Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun” to its guests. The Company’s top priority is to consistently deliver on its brand promise - Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community.
Newport on the Levee is located across from downtown Cincinnati on the south bank of the Ohio River in Newport, Kentucky.
About Velocity Esports, Inc.
Velocity Esports is a cutting-edge esports and entertainment platform with a focus on bringing you next level entertainment experiences. We offer a vast selection of arcade games and prizes, bowling, premier esports lounges, billiards, as well as in person esports tournaments. Whether competing in a tournament or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of our venues, our commitment is to deliver “Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun” to our guests. Velocity Esports is your home for gaming for casual gamers, serious competitive gamers, esports enthusiasts or just a family looking for a fun night out.
Our locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, arcade games and prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. Additionally, our locations feature a gaming lounge where guests can enjoy billiards, darts, foosball and giant tabletop games. At select locations, we will also offer additional entertainment options such as bowling and mini-golf. Our top priority is to consistently deliver on our brand promise - Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community. For more information online, please visit www.velocityesports.com.
Velocity Esports, Inc. Contact:
Josh Rosenbaum, CMO
Ph: 224-369-4279
About Freestore Foodbank / Taste of the Bengals
