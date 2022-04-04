Velocity Esports, A Next Generation Esports+Entertainment Company, Launches Omnichannel Platform in Fast Growing Sector
Our team has served millions of game play sessions and thousands of esports events over the last decade, making us one of the most experienced esports operators in the country.”CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velocity Esports, Inc. (“Velocity”), an innovative omnichannel esports and entertainment company founded in November 2021, has launched its first products in 2022, offering a platform for in-person and online game play experiences, coupled with organized esports tournaments and events. Three technology, entertainment and hospitality veterans joined together to create Velocity Esports: Philip N. Kaplan, who serves as Executive Chairman, Leonard Wanger who serves as President, and Josh Rosenbaum who serves as Chief Marketing Officer.
Velocity currently offers state-of-the-art esports lounges, arcade games and prizes, social gaming lounges, live tournaments and other in-person entertainment features, as well as online esports tournaments. Whether competing in a tournament online or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of our venues, Velocity’s commitment is to deliver “Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun” to its guests. The Company’s top priority is to consistently deliver on its brand promise - Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community.
“Velocity invites gamers and gaming enthusiasts to engage in a unique social gaming experience, both in person and online,” said Leonard Wanger, President of Velocity. “Our team has served millions of game play sessions and thousands of esports events over the last decade, making us one of the most experienced esports operators in the country. With Velocity Esports, we are bringing that experience to serve a nationwide community of gamers with an increasing number of esports, entertainment and social opportunities.”
Velocity started offering weekly esports tournaments featuring top titles and game play genres in January 2022, and will be increasing online activity throughout the year. Additionally, Velocity plans to open multiple US-based esports and entertainment venues in the first year, with additional locations to be announced. Velocity is imagined for adult Gen Z and millennial gamers, while welcoming gamers of all abilities and ages, including casual gamers, competitive gamers, and esports enthusiasts. Velocity’s first location recently opened on March 31 at Newport on the Levee, a multi-level retail entertainment destination, which hosts nearly 4.5 million guests annually. Newport on the Levee is located across from downtown Cincinnati on the south bank of the Ohio River in Newport, Kentucky.
