CareTrack Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2023 Presenting Company
Venture Atlanta event provides opportunity to share solution with top investors
CareTrack is honored to be selected for Venture Atlanta to share our remote patient care solution and grow our reach to more medical practices across the country.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a remote out-of-office healthcare solution, announced today that it has been selected out of a record-breaking 550 applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2023. Held on Sept. 27-28 at The Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, the annual conference selects the most promising candidates to pitch to the nation’s top investment firms.
— CareTrack Co-Founder & CEO Andrew Mills
“CareTrack is honored to be selected for Venture Atlanta to share our remote patient care solution and grow our reach to more medical practices across the country,” CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills said. “Our team has made significant strides with our current roster of customers, and this opportunity will allow us to further share our vision and goals to benefit physicians, medical practice staff and Medicare patients nationwide.”
CareTrack provides out-of-office solutions to help practices manage patients between office visits. CareTrack seamlessly works with medical practices across the country to help improve patient outcomes and adherence, elevate quality, and increase profitability. The solution programs include 24/7 Connect along with Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Management (RPM) and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) Coordination.
“Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “This year, we’ve also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections.”
Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits. Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.
To learn more about CareTrack, visit www.caretrack.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Facebook and X. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.
About CareTrack
CareTrack is an innovative out-of-office healthcare solution that provides patient care management between appointments as an extension for medical practices nationwide. By offering 24/7 continuous care, CareTrack improves patient care and satisfaction, reduces the workload on practices, prevents hospitalizations, improves quality measures and increases Medicare reimbursements. To learn more, please visit www.CareTrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
