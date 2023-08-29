Hunters in Medicine Bow Mountains and Sierra Madre may be impacted by U.S. Geological Survey helicopter surveys

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been notified that the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the Wyoming State Geological Survey, is conducting low-level helicopter surveys west of Laramie. The surveys are collecting data about underground geology using scientific instruments. They aim to understand the distribution of groundwater, mineral, and energy resources, as well as the potential for natural hazards.

The helicopter will be flying 260-300 feet above the ground. The survey crew will fly predominantly north-south transects, covering a large portion of the Medicine Bow Mountains, as well as part of the Sierra Madre. Surveys will not be conducted over wilderness areas of the Medicine Bow Mountains. Surveys will be conducted as weather conditions allow, and are anticipated to take two to three months to complete. Any disruption to specific areas will be temporary.

Landowners and hunters in the area may be impacted by these surveys. Information about the survey can be found in this recent U.S. Geological Survey news release. Questions can be directed to the U.S. Geological Survey at (703) 648-4421.

Images used in this news release are courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey.

