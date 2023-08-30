Executives, Matt Niblack and David Uffer, Join NED Medical’s Board of Directors

NORWELL, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NED Medical Inc. (the “Company” or “NED”), a pre-clinical stage, Interventional Oncology company, announced the appointment of executives, Matthew Niblack and David Uffer, to its Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome Matt and Dave to NED Medical’s Board of Directors,” said Richard Yazbeck, NED Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “Matt and Dave have broad business understanding, including decades of combined experience in business development, M&A and finance. Their knowledge and experience will be invaluable to NED Medical as we continue to advance our R&D effort and execute our financing, operations and supply chain strategies.”

“I am delighted to join this innovative company developing a novel radioembolic microsphere technology for the purpose of targeted treatment of challenging cancers. I strongly believe that this opportunity checks all the boxes in terms of strong management, strong IP, and a large and profitable market,” said Mr. Niblack. “I look forward to working with Rich and the rest of NED Medical’s team and my respected board colleagues to transform Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE) therapy and improve the lives of patients.”

“TARE is one of the common therapies used to treat patients with liver tumors. These are monotherapies delivered locally at the tumor site by Interventional Radiologists. We believe that the groundbreaking design that NED Medical has developed has the potential to address many of the pain points of existing therapies in this space while also pioneering new features that could open up new market segments,” said Mr. Uffer. “I look forward to working with Rich and the team to advance this groundbreaking technology toward a commercial product.

About NED Medical

NED Medical is a pre-clinical stage, medical technology company developing CombiSphere, a proprietary radioembolic technology that addresses many of the shortcomings of existing embolization monotherapies, and is poised to transform Interventional Oncology embolization procedures from palliative to curative-intent treatments. Our initial target market is liver cancer, the 3rd leading cause of global cancer deaths and one of only four cancers that have shown no improvements in death rates in the United States per the latest Annual Report to the Nation from the NIH. Liver cancer is often detected at later stages of disease progression when it is more difficult to treat.

About Matthew Niblack

Mr. Niblack brings unique perspective from prior generalist experience at Bain & Company in both public equities investing and private equity due diligence. Mr. Niblack has managed HITE’s portfolios since 2013, where he has built an investment approach emphasizing process, systemization, and collective team expertise in order to maximize repeatability. Over his tenure at HITE, assets under management have grown by a factor of five, and long-time investors and team members have thrived. He earned his MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University and his B.S. in Computer Science from Wheaton College (IL).

About David Uffer

Mr. Uffer is a 30+ year seasoned executive in the MedTech industry. He currently serves as the VP Medtech at General Inception where he leads investments and the portfolio in early stage MedTech companies. Prior to General Inception, Mr. Uffer was the Senior Partner and VP of MedTech at a global firm advising companies in all aspects of development and commercialization. In previous roles Mr. Uffer led Business Development for a $5B division of Medtronic (legacy Covidien) in their respiratory, monitoring and med/surg products business including renal care, general surgery, nutrition and wound care. He ran deals in M&A, distribution, co-development and also executed minority equity investments in companies of strategic interest. Prior to Medtronic, Mr. Uffer was Director of Corporate Development at Hologic and also managed Boston Scientific’s strategy and business development function in vascular surgery, interventional medicine and oncology.