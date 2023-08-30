HOPE FOR CUBA FOUNDATION SUMMIT

Advisory Council member Rolando Gonzalez Bunster, CEO of InterEnergy; Chris Dodd, former Senator and Special Presidential Advisor to the Americas and Jorge Fernandez, Founder Hope for Cuba Foundation. Zack Haas, Dr. Thomas Schwaab, MD, PhD, Joseph Farrell Jr., Renee Strickland, Jorge Ignacio Fernandez, Dr. David Guggenheim, John E. Howard, and Marvin Woodall

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Cuba Foundation Founder and President Jorge Ignacio Fernandez was the moderator and sponsor for the “Humanitarian Opportunities in Cuba today” panel at the Cuba 2023 Summit: Navigating Opportunities in the Current Business and Regulatory Environment, hosted by Winston & Strawn in Washington D.C.

Fernandez moderated the Humanitarian Aid Opportunities panel. Six of the panelists were Hope for Cuba Advisory Council members including Rolando Gonzalez Bunster, InterEnergy; Marv Woodall, Thrombolex; Joe Farrell Jr, Mission Resolve Foundation; Renee Strickland, Strickland Ranch and Exports; Dr. David Guggenheim, Ocean Doctor and Dr. Tom Schwaab, Roswell Park Cancer Research Center.

Mr. Fernandez stated “Many are not aware of the strong opportunities to engage with Cuba both in the humanitarian sector as well as private sector in full compliance with todays rules and regulations and this forum explained these opportunities that at the end benefit the people of Cuba”.

The event held in Washington, DC hosted by Winston & Strawn in collaboration with Hope for Cuba Foundation included other key Cuba experts from the private sector as well as senior representatives from the US State Department and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, US-Cuba Business Council and the Cuban Embassy. Fernandez went on to say, “This was a magnificent forum with key Cuba experts to share their views on navigating the current opportunities in Cuba today with the current business and regulatory environment”.

From the summit and in partnership with Advisory Council Member Renee Strickland and Strickland Ranch and Exports, Hope for Cuba Foundation is excited to announce a new initiative to improve and increase cattle production in Cuba. Strickland and Hope for Cuba will bring a series of workshops for Cuban cattle ranchers to teach best management practices for both meat and milk production, how to start cooperative programs in their areas and supplying and shipping improved forages and genetics to ranchers in Cuba. Workshops are projected to begin later this year and run throughout 2024.

“Strickland Ranch has always realized stewardship is a vital part of our company’s history and mission. Conservation of land, utilizing sustainable practices and giving back to communities. I think these upcoming workshops will directly influence not only Cuban ranchers but also improve agricultural supplies to all Cubans. This partnered initiative aligns both of our organization’s vision of a better Cuba and I’m thrilled with the opportunity to be a part of it,” said Renee Strickland, Owner of Strickland Ranch and Exports, Inc.

About Hope For Cuba Foundation:

Hope For Cuba is a non-profit humanitarian organization. Its key purpose includes providing humanitarian aid to the Cuban people, conducting humanitarian projects related to health and medical matters, promoting entrepreneurship and business opportunities, expanding cultural exchanges, encouraging scientific research collaborations, and supporting a path to achieving full normalization of relations. You can learn more about HFC, sponsor a water filter station in your name, donate to Food for Cuba or other projects by visiting www.hopeforCuba.org