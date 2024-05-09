National Home Delivery Association to Host Annual Forum July 28 to 31 in Austin, Texas

2023 Annual Forum - Boston, MA

It is exciting to see the event grow year after year, bringing together more of the final mile industry professionals to collaborate, network and learn together.” — Rob Davis, NHDA Board President

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) will host its Annual Forum in Austin, Texas this summer.

The Forum brings together over 250 home delivery professionals specializing in appliance, furniture and bulky good residential delivery and installation. The program features an information-packed agenda focusing on the trends and challenges impacting the home delivery industry. The format of facilitated panel discussions will highlight industry leaders and subject matter experts and encourages the active engagement of industry peers.

Keynote speakers will include Dr. Marianne Wannamaker, Dean, Howard Baker School of Policy – Univ. of Tennessee; Dr. Liya Palagashvili, Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University; and one of the most inspirational athletes in sports history and a true symbol of courage and perseverance, Anthony Robles.

Panel discussion topics include understanding the impact of the current regulatory environment, assembly and installation trends, sustainability strategies, applications for the newest technology in risk management, compliance, and workforce recruitment. These sessions will be moderated by subject matter experts and include industry expert panelists.

"This is the signature thought-leadership event for the final mile bulky good delivery industry. It is exciting to see the event grow year after year, bringing together more of the final mile industry professionals to collaborate, network and learn together." said Rob Davis, NHDA Board President.

The annual Pinnacle Awards Celebration will be on July 30th at the historic Austin Public Library. A celebration of industry achievement, this year’s honorees include Duane Smith, Founder of The TrueNorth Companies; Jay Waldman founder of Select Express (now part of AIT Worldwide); and industry icon Geoff Chasin.

For more information about the association and the Forum, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com or email NDHA Director, Bill Lecos at blecos@nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com.

About National Home Delivery Association

In 2013 ten of the leading home delivery companies specializing in the “white glove” delivery of appliances, furniture and large electronics to homes came together to address common interests. These ten firms founded the National Home Delivery Association with a shared commitment to enhancing the industry through training, setting standards for customer service and enhancing the profile of this vital segment of America’s retail economy.

NHDA is committed to serving the needs and interests of individuals, companies, and organizations that deliver furniture, appliances, and electronics to the home by promoting the highest standards of professionalism and service.

To learn more, visit: www.nationalhomedeliveryassociation.com