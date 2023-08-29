Infant Safely Surrendered in Lowcountry Under Safe Haven Act

August 29, 2023 – Officials with the Moncks Corner Fire Department recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Monday, August 28, 2023. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old at designated locations outlined by law.

The Caucasian male was born on August 27, 2023 and weighed seven pounds and was 19.5 inches long at the time of surrender.

The infant was safely surrendered at the Moncks Corner Fire Department and was then evaluated by medical personnel at Summerville Medical Center. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Berkeley County DSS took custody of the newborn, and after discharge from the hospital, the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

Any person wishing to assert parental rights must do so at the Permanency Planning Hearing, scheduled for October 24th, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Berkeley County Family Court, located at 300 B California Ave., Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

Editor’s note: The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with available data going back to 2009. This is the fifth Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2023 calendar year.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, known as Daniel’s Law, please click here. For a listing of crisis pregnancy care organizations, please see this brochure.