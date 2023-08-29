Game and Fish Commission to meet in Gillette

Public invited to attend in-person, online

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s next meeting is Sept. 12-13 in Gillette. The meeting will be held at the CAM-PLEX, Frontier Hall, 1635 Reata Drive. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.

The Commission will vote to approve management objectives for the Cooper Lake pronghorn herd unit and the Paintrock, Pumpkin Buttes and Upper Powder River mule deer herd units, along with three regulations:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulations.

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons.

Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims.

Planned informational presentations by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department include an update on the employee housing project in Jackson, the proposed cool/warm-water facility at Speas Hatchery and landowner licenses. The Commission will hear an overview of the department’s recruitment, retention and professional development programs. Game and Fish also will recognize employees with annual awards.

To participate via ZOOM, links to join the meeting for each day are available on the Commission webpage. The full agenda and presentations are available on the Game and Fish website. The agenda is subject to change, and items may be presented earlier or later than the listed times.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish at (307) 777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

