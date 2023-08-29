Due to ongoing preparations for the approaching storm and the State of Emergency issued by Governor Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore have postponed the interagency work group meeting scheduled for Aug. 30. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
You just read:
Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group postpones meeting scheduled for Aug. 30
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.