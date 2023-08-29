Submit Release
Threatened Oceanfront Structures Interagency Work Group postpones meeting scheduled for Aug. 30

Due to ongoing preparations for the approaching storm and the State of Emergency issued by Governor Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management and the Cape Hatteras National Seashore have postponed the interagency work group meeting scheduled for Aug. 30. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

