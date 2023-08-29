Transportation Commission Awards Funding for Fifty Local Bridge Projects

For Immediate Release: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

Contact: Doug Kinniburgh, Local Government Engineer, 605-773-4284

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded funding for fifty local bridge projects totaling approximately $74.3 million at their regularly scheduled meeting in Pierre on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

“Safe and efficient access to destinations such as schools, hospitals, farms and ranchlands are critical to our way of life in South Dakota,” said Secretary Joel Jundt. “With over 80,000 miles of roadway and 5,700 bridges across our state, sound and timely investments like those made by the South Dakota Transportation Commission this week ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive today and into the future.”

Overall, two hundred and sixty-eight applications were considered. Awards were divided into four categories: permanent bridge removal, local bridges on their federal aid routes, local bridges not on their federal aid routes, and bridge improvement preliminary engineering grants.

Six applications for permanent bridge removals were received and were approved to be added to the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan for approximately $1 million. Project recipients are: Faulk County, Hand County (3), Lake County, and Lincoln County.

Twenty-one applications for bridge rehabilitation/replacement on federal aid routes were received and eight were approved to be added to the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan for approximately $26.3 million. Project recipients are: Beadle County, Codington County (2), Douglas County, Miner County, Perkins County, Roberts County, and Yankton County.

One hundred and ninety applications for bridge rehabilitation/replacement on non-federal aid routes were received and thirteen were approved to be added to the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan for approximately $45.5 million. Project recipients are: City of Egan, Grant County, Hand County (2), Jackson County, Jones County, Lincoln County, Moody County, Roberts County (2), Spink County, and Turner County (2).

Fifty-one applications for bridge improvement grant (BIG) preliminary engineering survey and hydraulic studies were received and twenty-three were approved to be added by addendum to the 2023-2026 Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan for approximately $1.5 million. Project recipients are: Charles Mix County (3), Day County, Grant County (2), Hand County (11), Lyman County, McCook County, Roberts County (2), Tripp County, and Union County.

