YHSGR Presents CDPE Certification Training Led by Tony Martinez, Master Short Sale Instructor and Author of the New CDPE

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to announce a unique opportunity for real estate professionals in California to further their expertise in distressed property transactions. We are proud to present a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certification training session on Friday, October 20th, 2023, at the West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS®. This exclusive event will be led by Tony Martinez, a renowned Master Short Sale Instructor and the author of the new CDPE.

The CDPE certification is tailored for real estate agents dedicated to providing top-tier service to homeowners facing financial hardship. This comprehensive training equips professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to adeptly navigate the distressed property market, extend support to homeowners in challenging situations, and formulate innovative solutions for property-related issues.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 20th, 2023
Time: 9AM – 5PM
Location: West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS®
Address: 1039 E. Valley Blvd. #205B, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Registration: https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-san-gabriel-ca-october-20th/

Tony Martinez, an esteemed expert in short sales, will lead this CDPE certification training. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the intricacies of distressed property transactions, Martinez will impart invaluable insights into foreclosure avoidance strategies, short sale negotiations, loan modifications, and more.

"Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is dedicated to fostering the professional growth of our real estate community," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "We are honored to have Tony Martinez, a Master Short Sale Instructor and author of the new CDPE, lead this certification training. Attendees are in for a truly enriching experience."

To secure your spot for this exclusive CDPE certification training event, please visit https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-san-gabriel-ca-october-20th/
We encourage early registration as seats are limited, and this event is expected to reach full capacity rapidly.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your real estate career with the guidance of Tony Martinez, a distinguished expert in the field. Join us on October 20th, 2023, at the West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS® for a day of learning, networking, and growth.

About the CDPE:
The Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) designation is a highly respected certification within the real estate industry. It represents a commitment to specialized knowledge and expertise in helping homeowners navigate challenging financial situations, such as foreclosure or short sales. CDPE-certified professionals undergo rigorous training to understand the complexities of distressed property transactions, ensuring they can provide homeowners with the best possible solutions while adhering to strict ethical standards. This certification not only signifies competence but also a dedication to serving the best interests of clients in times of financial hardship, making CDPEs a valuable asset to both homeowners in need and the real estate market as a whole.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency dedicated to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in California. With a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

YHSGR Presents CDPE Certification Training Led by Tony Martinez, Master Short Sale Instructor and Author of the New CDPE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Empowers Real Estate Agents with Exclusive “Finding Unlisted Homes” Bootcamp
YHSGR Presents CDPE Certification Training Led by Tony Martinez, Master Short Sale Instructor and Author of the New CDPE
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts YHSGR Networking Mixer 2023 Inc 5000 Party and Launch YHSGR ADVANTAGE Marketplace
View All Stories From This Author