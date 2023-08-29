YHSGR Presents CDPE Certification Training Led by Tony Martinez, Master Short Sale Instructor and Author of the New CDPE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to announce a unique opportunity for real estate professionals in California to further their expertise in distressed property transactions. We are proud to present a Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) certification training session on Friday, October 20th, 2023, at the West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS®. This exclusive event will be led by Tony Martinez, a renowned Master Short Sale Instructor and the author of the new CDPE.
The CDPE certification is tailored for real estate agents dedicated to providing top-tier service to homeowners facing financial hardship. This comprehensive training equips professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to adeptly navigate the distressed property market, extend support to homeowners in challenging situations, and formulate innovative solutions for property-related issues.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 20th, 2023
Time: 9AM – 5PM
Location: West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS®
Address: 1039 E. Valley Blvd. #205B, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Registration: https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-san-gabriel-ca-october-20th/
Tony Martinez, an esteemed expert in short sales, will lead this CDPE certification training. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the intricacies of distressed property transactions, Martinez will impart invaluable insights into foreclosure avoidance strategies, short sale negotiations, loan modifications, and more.
"Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is dedicated to fostering the professional growth of our real estate community," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "We are honored to have Tony Martinez, a Master Short Sale Instructor and author of the new CDPE, lead this certification training. Attendees are in for a truly enriching experience."
To secure your spot for this exclusive CDPE certification training event, please visit https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-san-gabriel-ca-october-20th/
We encourage early registration as seats are limited, and this event is expected to reach full capacity rapidly.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your real estate career with the guidance of Tony Martinez, a distinguished expert in the field. Join us on October 20th, 2023, at the West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS® for a day of learning, networking, and growth.
About the CDPE:
The Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) designation is a highly respected certification within the real estate industry. It represents a commitment to specialized knowledge and expertise in helping homeowners navigate challenging financial situations, such as foreclosure or short sales. CDPE-certified professionals undergo rigorous training to understand the complexities of distressed property transactions, ensuring they can provide homeowners with the best possible solutions while adhering to strict ethical standards. This certification not only signifies competence but also a dedication to serving the best interests of clients in times of financial hardship, making CDPEs a valuable asset to both homeowners in need and the real estate market as a whole.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency dedicated to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in California. With a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
The CDPE certification is tailored for real estate agents dedicated to providing top-tier service to homeowners facing financial hardship. This comprehensive training equips professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to adeptly navigate the distressed property market, extend support to homeowners in challenging situations, and formulate innovative solutions for property-related issues.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, October 20th, 2023
Time: 9AM – 5PM
Location: West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS®
Address: 1039 E. Valley Blvd. #205B, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Registration: https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-san-gabriel-ca-october-20th/
Tony Martinez, an esteemed expert in short sales, will lead this CDPE certification training. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the intricacies of distressed property transactions, Martinez will impart invaluable insights into foreclosure avoidance strategies, short sale negotiations, loan modifications, and more.
"Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is dedicated to fostering the professional growth of our real estate community," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "We are honored to have Tony Martinez, a Master Short Sale Instructor and author of the new CDPE, lead this certification training. Attendees are in for a truly enriching experience."
To secure your spot for this exclusive CDPE certification training event, please visit https://www.cdpe.com/cdpe-live-in-person-class-san-gabriel-ca-october-20th/
We encourage early registration as seats are limited, and this event is expected to reach full capacity rapidly.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your real estate career with the guidance of Tony Martinez, a distinguished expert in the field. Join us on October 20th, 2023, at the West San Gabriel Valley Association of REALTORS® for a day of learning, networking, and growth.
About the CDPE:
The Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) designation is a highly respected certification within the real estate industry. It represents a commitment to specialized knowledge and expertise in helping homeowners navigate challenging financial situations, such as foreclosure or short sales. CDPE-certified professionals undergo rigorous training to understand the complexities of distressed property transactions, ensuring they can provide homeowners with the best possible solutions while adhering to strict ethical standards. This certification not only signifies competence but also a dedication to serving the best interests of clients in times of financial hardship, making CDPEs a valuable asset to both homeowners in need and the real estate market as a whole.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency dedicated to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in California. With a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other