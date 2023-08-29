Submit Release
UPDATED: Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's updated schedule for Tuesday, August 29, includes the following: 

Tuesday, August 29 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Directly following the State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting at approximately 3:00 PM, Gov. McMaster will hold a media availability. The live stream can be viewed here.

