Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards $18 Million to Drive Equitable Clean Energy Workforce Development  

Dorchester — The Healey-Driscoll Administration today announced over $18 million in grants that will support an expanded clean energy workforce. Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll announced the awards alongside Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper, Labor and Workforce Development (LWD) Secretary Lauren Jones, Massachusetts Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) CEO Jennifer Deloisio and other officials at Pipefitters Local 537 in Dorchester. The awards, provided by the MassCEC, go to over 40 organizations that are focused on lowering barriers faced by underserved and underrepresented populations entering the clean energy workforce, introducing young people to clean energy careers, providing essential training for climate critical fields and supporting minority- and women-owned businesses entering and expanding in the clean energy sector. A strong, skilled, inclusive workforce is essential to achieving the Commonwealth’s climate goals in 2030 and 2050. 

“Strengthening a dynamic and inclusive clean energy workforce is vitally important to reaching our state’s climate targets. These awards stand at the intersection of the climate crisis, environmental justice, and economic development,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These awards empower our communities and residents to actively join this clean energy transition by creating pathways that offer accessible entry points into valuable careers, ultimately creating a diverse, inclusive and robust workforce.” 

“The clean energy industry will bring valuable jobs to residents across Massachusetts. We can deliver the benefits of clean energy to our communities and our own neighbors can be the ones to do it,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “I was glad to be with the Pipefitters today to make this important announcement. These investments mean more people will be able to access good-paying, union jobs created by the clean energy transition.” 

In total, 44 awardees will receive over $18 million. Funding for these awards comes through expanded MassCEC workforce programming.  

  • Equity Workforce Training grants provide support and technical assistance to organizations that provide job training and wraparound support services to underserved or low- and moderate-income communities, current or former fossil fuel workers, members of Federally-recognized and state acknowledged tribes, or individuals from environmental justice (EJ) neighborhoods. This year, 24 organizations will receive $10.6 million in total. Grants are responsive to organizations’ needs and range from planning and capacity building to full implementation of training programs.  

  • Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise grants (MWBE) support to organizations implementing or expanding programs that support the creation, entry, and expansion of MWBE companies into critical sectors while addressing systemic and social barriers to entering the clean energy sector are awarded to nine organizations and are designed to provide critical business supports. Grants total over $4 million. 

  • Offshore Wind Works supports the growth and capacity of a workforce trained to build, assemble, install, and operate and maintain offshore wind farms while advancing Massachusetts as a national leader and innovator in offshore wind workforce training. Awards support projects related to skilled trades, technical education, training infrastructure and equipment, and worker safety in offshore wind. Eleven organizations will receive a total $3.4 million, with support from Vineyard Wind and SouthCoast Wind.  

“The heroes of the climate crisis will be workers. It will be electricians, plumbers, builders and innovators who are building our clean energy future from the ground up,” said Secretary Tepper. “These investments are critical for bridging the workforce gap and driving the clean energy transition in an equitable way.” 

"The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to creating a more equitable workforce to address the challenges employers face today and build a robust talent pipeline for the future,” said Secretary Jones. “These grants provide equity-focused job training to ensure our workforce is skilled and ready to meet the needs of the state’s growing clean energy industry and the Commonwealth’s climate goals. We look forward to partnering with all organizations to help unlock the potential of diverse talent across Massachusetts.” 

“Building and expanding our workforce is a foundational element of the clean energy transition,” said MassCEC CEO Jennifer Daloisio. “The evolution of MassCEC’s programming in workforce development shows our commitment to inclusive and intentional growth that delivers good-paying jobs to families and clean energy to residents across the Commonwealth. We are grateful for the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s continued support, and we look forward to seeing these organizations carry out their promising work.”  

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is supporting historic growth in Massachusetts’ clean energy industry. Earlier this year, Governor Healey announced Clean Energy Innovation Career Pathways for high school students. With Massachusetts heading into a historic offshore wind solicitation and with the brand-new Massachusetts Community Climate Bank, careers in clean energy are more needed than ever. MassCEC has been supporting workforce development in this sector for over a decade. 

An expanded description of awards can be found at MassCEC.com, link locations below. Awardees are: 

Equity Workforce Training Grants: 

Implementation  

Action for Equity 

BlocPower 

MassHire North Shore 

Greenfield Community College 

Energetics 

Greater Lawrence Technical School 

Building Pathways 

RARE 

Nordee Enterprise 

Community Works Services 

Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology 

 

Capacity  

Julius Education 

LISC 

MassHire South Shore 

National Society of Black Engineers 

Northeast Home Energy Ratings System Alliance 

New England Women in Energy and the Environment 

People Acting in Community Endeavors 

Tremco 

 

Planning  

Apprentice Learning 

Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges 

Worcester Polytechnic Institute 

Madison Park Technical Vocational High School 

Studio for High-Performance Design and Construction 

  

Total: $10,571,579  

MWBE Support Grants:  

Implementation  

Center for Women & Enterprise 

SRGE 

Northeast Sustainable Energy Association 

BECMA 

Entrepreneurial & Business Collaborative 

 

Capacity  

Activate Global, Inc 

Boston Center for Community Ownership 

 

Planning  

Beacon Climate Innovations 

Roads Consulting Group 

  

Total: $4,035,679  

  

Offshore Wind Works:  

Tufts University 

UMass Amherst Clean Energy Extension 

Self Reliance 

MassHire Cape and Islands Workforce Board 

Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology 

North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund 

UMass Dartmouth 

Bristol Community College 

STEAM the Streets 

Mass Maritime Academy 

VinciVR 

  

Total: $3,404,366   

