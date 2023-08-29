Clark, New Jersey Deploys Government Management Software Across Departments With GovPilot
The New Jersey Township selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services.
By utilizing government software across departments, Clark is making government workflows more efficient and citizen services more convenient with digital applications for permits, licenses, and more”CLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, New Jersey recently implemented government management software alongside other government technologies into their local municipal offices. This modernization of Clark Township’s municipal services will automate outdated manual processes, manage and store data, and utilize the government cloud operating system to streamline workflows. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Union County established a partnership that provides citizens with simplified access to public records, easier communications with their government leaders, and opportunities to submit and track government forms online.
Clark’s government officials have teamed up with GovPilot to establish modern technology solutions that will digitize outdated manual government processes in their local government. This partnership will provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information in order to save valuable time and resources.
Among all of the software solutions deployed by Clark is GovPilot’s Construction Permitting Software. Clark Township has now streamlined their building and construction services on one unified cloud-based platform. This software will automatically schedule fee collections and inspections for Clark Township to ensure that building and construction projects remain on schedule with the ability to review, inspect, and approve plans with speed, accuracy, and transparency. Processes from contractor registration to demolition or roofing and electrical permits are automated to ensure your construction department can work more efficiently and help projects to completion.
GovPilot's local government construction permitting software will help Clark ensure the safety of building and construction projects from the beginning of planning to project completion.
Clark Township has also deployed GovPilot’s Health Department software in order to streamline government workflows and digitize manual, outdated public health processes. Two key health department modules being utilized in Clark Township are Cat Licensing and Dog Licensing which provide pet owners the ability to digitally apply for and renew their annual licenses. The cloud-based software makes it easy for health department officials to keep track of renewal statuses. The registrations create a database for animal control officers to access contact information for owners in the event their pet is lost, and renewal reminders for soon-to-expire licenses can be sent automatically.
Retail Food Licensing is another module used by Clark Township’s health department that allows applicants to apply for or renew on-line for a retail food establishment license. Once submitted, the department can do the appropriate review, fee calculating and send out notifications. Retail Food Establishment Inspections will also be streamlined after the Township’s partnership with GovPilot as inspections will be completed more efficiently through the new use of simple mobile inspection forms, customizable digital forms for any inspection type, automated scheduling reminders, and digital storage of inspection records & related documents.
The Department of Public Works has also seen improvements in the time and resources spent in the department as GovPilot’s software made the bulk/scrap metal pickup process more efficient for residents and staff alike.
GovPilot CEO Michael Bonner was quoted saying, "It has been an honor to partner with Clark as they make their digital transformation. By utilizing government management software across departments, Clark Township is making government workflows more efficient and citizen services more convenient with digital applications for permits, licenses, and more."
