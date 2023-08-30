mima® Announces New Leadership for US Market, Ushering in a New Era of Excellence
Leading Innovator of Luxury Baby Products Welcomes New Director to Navigate US Operations
I am deeply honored to lead mima in this new role. We are poised to provide a seamless transition for mima’s valued partners and customers, ensuring the highest standards of service and innovation.”EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mima®, a trailblazing brand in the baby products industry, is delighted to unveil its strategic decision to appoint new leadership for the US market, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
This strategic transition marks a significant step forward in the US market for mima®.
In response to the dynamic challenges faced by the North American markets in recent years, mima® has undertaken a meticulous selection process to identify a capable leader to helm its operations in the United States. After careful evaluation, the brand is proud to introduce Royal Chu as the newly appointed Director to oversee the US market.
Having served as the longstanding Head of Product Development at mima®, Royal Chu brings to this role an extensive knowledge of mima® products and a wealth of experience in operational management, including supply chain logistics and manufacturing expertise. With these credentials, Chu is poised to guide mima® USA toward a new era of growth and enduring success.
"Having had the privilege of collaborating with mima kids® on various projects, I am deeply honored to lead to lead mima® USA in this new role," stated Royal Chu, Director of mima® USA. "We are poised to provide a seamless transition for mima’s valued partners and customers, ensuring the highest standards of service and innovation."
In conjunction with this announcement, mima® USA is thrilled to introduce the latest offering to the US market – the xari MAX. Building upon the success of the iconic xari model, the xari MAX embodies an elevated user experience through its exquisite design and enhanced practical functionalities. Pre-orders for the xari MAX will commence in September, with anticipated availability in October.
Mima® extends an open invitation to all industry stakeholders, partners, and customers to join them in this exciting new phase. With their dedicated approach, commitment to excellence, and fresh perspective, mima® is poised to elevate the US brand presence and ensure an exceptional experience for all.
About mima®
mima® is curating joyous moments for both babies and parents. With an unwavering commitment to design, innovation, and quality, infusing every creation with a touch of magic. From those cherished first words to the triumphant first steps, mima® is an integral part of the journey. Discover our transformative products and embrace a world where positivity and parenthood intertwine.
