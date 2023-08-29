Green Street Power Partners and PowerMarket Eclipse 100 MW of Community Solar Projects Under Management
PowerMarket Provides Community Solar Subscriber Acquisition, Billing, and Customer Service Management to 30+ GSPP Projects Across New York State
after 5 years of working with PowerMarket, we can confidently say that they have been a valuable partner... They have delivered value beyond the standard scope of community solar services.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerMarket, the leading community solar subscriber acquisition and management company, and Green Street Power Partners (GSPP), a renowned solar energy developer, today announced they have reached a major milestone of over 100 MW of community solar contracted. Today, PowerMarket manages 80 MW of operating distributed generation (DG) community solar projects for GSPP, with an additional 30 MW coming online by Q2 2024.
— Jason Kuflik, President of Green Street Power Partners.
Since 2018, together PowerMarket and Green Street have contributed to the development of an extensive community solar generation footprint in the state of New York. With over 4,500 subscribers participating in their operating CDG projects, PowerMarket and GSPP have delivered nearly $2 million dollars in utility savings to their subscribers to date. Further, thanks to their partnership, New York’s most economically disadvantaged populations have access to clean, renewable power and benefit from a 10% reduction of their utility bills. The PowerMarket and GSPP partnership builds on the pioneering work of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to cultivate a thriving community solar industry throughout the Empire State.
“Accelerating solar adoption is critical to combating climate change – a mission that both PowerMarket and Green Street Power Partners share, ” said Jason Kuflik, President of Green Street Power Partners. “Not only are we aligned on our corporate sustainability goals, but after 5 years of working with PowerMarket, we can confidently say that they have been a valuable partner on our Community Solar portfolio. , They have delivered value beyond the standard scope of community solar services, providing key insights on community solar policy in emerging markets.. We feel fortunate to have a great partnership in place here, and we are excited to continue expanding our DG solar assets portfolio across the country.”
Through its Open Energy Platform and related services, PowerMarket provides Green Street Power Partners with substantial expertise in community solar participant acquisition and customer success. The company provides GSPP with a range of services, including: customer acquisition, customer support, bill distribution, and dispute resolution. Among PowerMarket’s key core competencies is the ability to effectively acquire new subscribers at scale, including income qualified members of low- to moderate- income (LMI). The company uses targeted outreach strategies that include grassroots community engagement to fully subscribe projects while successfully engaging underserved communities.
It’s estimated that for nearly 40 million Americans, the energy burden can be so great that it accounts for 10% or more of their monthly disposable income. Most of these customers have no means of accessing local clean energy and are disproportionately affected by the health risks posed by fossil fuel production.
PowerMarket supports nearly 300 Community Solar projects across 11 states, representing 550 MW of capacity and more than 75,000 subscribers. The company has made a commitment to support low-income communities, working tirelessly to ensure the benefits of community solar are realized by communities with the greatest need. To-date, PowerMarket has enrolled over 10 MW of low-income residential and multi-family affordable housing in community solar.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate nearly five years of collaboration with Green Street Power Partners, with these important milestones,” said Jason Kaplan, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at PowerMarket. “Our partnership has been instrumental in driving the continued growth of community solar in New York State, particularly among lower income households. Together, we are making sustainable energy accessible for all, while advancing the state’s clean energy goals. We are pleased to announce the expansion of our relationship - that will encompass more than 100 MW of community solar subscribers under our management by early 2024.”
About Green Street Power Partners:
Founded in 2014, GSPP is a national developer, financier, owner, and operator of solar energy systems benefiting businesses and communities across the country. GSPP specializes in structured finance for solar assets, securing sponsor and tax equity alongside project-level debt financing to realize the highest value for its clients. GSPP’s proven dependability, experience within the industry, and established portfolio of 274 MW of operational and under-construction projects combined with its 746 MW of early and late-stage projects, underpin its success as one of the country’s leading solar developers and owners. GSPP has over 60 employees and is headquartered in Stamford, CT with a legal office in Tallahassee, FL. For more information, visit gspp.com.
About PowerMarket:
PowerMarket works with renewable energy developers across the country to connect households, businesses, and organizations to clean, local energy. The company’s mission is to make clean energy more accessible and affordable while helping people save money and defend the environment. To that end, PowerMarket provides subscriber acquisition, management, and billing services to the community solar industry, managing over 75,000 total subscriptions. The company’s reach includes programs across the US with low- and moderate-income (LMI) participation to ensure community solar benefits are fairly distributed. For more information, please visit powermarket.io.
