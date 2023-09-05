Submit Release
Home Trust launches new digital banking platform with ebankIT

Home Trust & ebankIT

Home Trust Company, in collaboration with ebankIT, launched a customer-centric digital banking experience, Home Digital.

Home Trust began our digital transformation journey with ebankIT a few years ago. We are seeing continuing benefits of higher customer engagement whilst also improving efficiency and reducing costs.”
— Mike Henry, EVP Digital and Strategy at Home Trust.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, PORTUGAL, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ebankIT is pleased to announce the launch of the Home Digital experience on ebankIT’s omnichannel banking platform, through which ebankIT assisted in expanding the current Home Trust solution to suit the growing demands of digitally savvy mortgage clients. Clients can now experience a new level of convenience, flexibility, and control over their mortgages and access their accounts from anywhere, anytime, with a secure, intuitive web and mobile platform.

The ebankIT omnichannel platform allowed Home Trust to deliver a seamless and integrated user experience across Home Trust mortgage and Oaken Financial businesses, including mobile, web, contact center, and back office. The new digital experience has been designed with customer-centricity in mind to boost customer satisfaction and engagement. By combining personalization tools with digital capabilities, ebankIT’s platform will empower Home Trust to continuously evolve to meet its customers’ digital banking needs and preferences.

“The collaboration between Home Trust and ebankIT has helped to ensure that customers have the best possible customer-centric, online banking experience.”, said Maria José Gonçalves, COO of ebankIT.

About ebankIT
ebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach.
More information: https://www.ebankit.com/

About Home Trust Company
Home Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Home Capital Group Inc., a public company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HCG. Home Trust and its subsidiary, Home Bank, are federally regulated financial institutions (collectively “Home Trust” or “Home”), offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Québec.

More information: https://www.hometrust.ca

Carina Torres
ebankIT
+351 22 203 2010
marketing@ebankit.com
