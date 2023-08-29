$100,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN MEMPHIS, $50,000 IN GOODLETTSVILLE

Back

MEMPHIS/GOODLETTSVILLE – Two lucky Powerball players, one in Memphis and one in Goodlettsville, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball last night to win the base prize of $50,000.

And since the Memphis player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The tickets were sold at:

–$100,000: Express 7/11 Market, 1751 S. Prescott Road in Memphis

–$50,000: Galbreath Shop Rite, 5778 Lickton Pike in Goodlettsville

