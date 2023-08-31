For Facility Logix, Robust Growth Leads to Newly Enhanced Web Presence and 2023 Inc. 5000 Ranking
Facility Logix LLC announces the redesign of the company website and ranking in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest- growing private companies.
Clients have learned they can rely on our team to deliver effective real - world solutions that allow them to keep their focus on their important work.”BURTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES , August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland-based life science consulting firm, Facility Logix LLC, has announced the redesign of the company website, https://flgx.com, reflecting the firm’s rapid growth in the innovation sector. Growth also earned the company a ranking in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest - growing private companies, the second consecutive year Facility Logix has made the Inc. list. The company’s unique expertise positions it to provide a comprehensive scope of services at the intersection of real estate and science and tech, including owner’s representation, facilities planning and project management; it is also a critical resource for strategy, market analyses and business development for research and higher education institutions and economic development organizations.
— Patricia Larrabee, President and CEO
“The science and tech sector is flourishing, and by providing targeted, specialized support for a wide range of clients and projects, Facility Logix is thriving within the innovation ecosystem,” according to President and CEO Patricia Larrabee, who founded the firm in 2004. In making the announcement, Larrabee noted that in 2022-2023, 59% of Facility Logix business came from repeat clients. “Clients have learned they can rely on our team to deliver effective real - world solutions that allow them to keep their focus on their important work,” she said. Larrabee also noted that while clients are well aware of Facility Logix quality, a web redesign was needed to better communicate the company’s expansive and diverse range of capabilities and to connect prospective and current clients to needed services. In addition to a concise explanation of those services, the new design includes case studies and client testimonials, incorporating video and infographics. “Our new website provides a seamless and dynamic experience,” Larrabee said. “It is a cohesive, authentic representation of who we are as a company and what we do for our clients.”
About Facility Logix (www.flgx.com)
Founded in 2004, Facility Logix is one of only a few facility-related consulting services firms in the United States specializing in the life sciences industry. We are consultant partners who work with life science sector clients and ecosystems across the country to grow the economy, create job opportunities, and support entrepreneurship. We develop long-term relationships within ecosystems to guide economic development strategies and translate them into facilities that ensure sustainable growth. We also deliver lab and manufacturing facilities for life science and technology-based clients by translating the scientific process and workflows into the planning, development, and delivery of award-winning facilities.
