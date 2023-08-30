Pro Beach Volleyball Standout Hailey Harward Signs with HPA Talent

Hailey Harward HPA Talent Hailey Harward

HPA Talent has expanded its pro beach volleyball division with yet another key signing.

Hailey and current partner Kelley Kolinske will be the ones to watch this weekend at the AVP Bally’s Chicago Open.” — HPA Talent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HPA Talent has signed standout pro beach volleyball player Hailey Harward. The Phoenix, AZ native who made her mark in 2022, her first AVP season, by earning a third-place finish in New Orleans and going undefeated in Ft. Lauderdale to win her first AVP Title. Harward graduated from USC with Back-to-Back NCAA Beach Volleyball National Championships in 2021 and 2022. She and partner Tina Graudina were named AVCA Pair of the Year, with an impressive 34-1 record in the 2022 season.

“We are really excited to represent Hailey,” said HPA Talent CEO Paris D'Jon. “Everything about Hailey screams positivity. Her talent, energy, personal beliefs and goals we felt were a perfect fit for us. She is just getting started to make her mark on the pro beach circuit and we feel her upside is limitless. Qualifying for the October World Championships in Tlaxcala, Mexico with partner Alix Klineman shows her career is just getting started.”

With current sponsors like Mizuno Volleyball, Mutual of Omaha, AQUAhydrate and Chadwell Supply Hailey looks to have a bright future for 2024 and beyond.

“I am so grateful to have Paris on my side states Hailey. He is highly accomplished and a relentless go-getter. It’s empowering to know that he has my back and works hard behind the scenes to make sure that I can focus on pursuing my goals on the court.”

HPA Talent is a full-service talent agency representing music artists, pro athletes, celebrities, and other professionals in the entertainment industry, visit www.hpatalent.com