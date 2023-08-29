YOCEN Honours Rev. Chris Oarhe
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 16th of August 2023, the Youth Coalition for Education in Nigeria, YOCEN presented the Certificate of Noble Prize for Excellence, “Vanguard of Societal Transformation in Nigeria” to the General Overseer of the Hilltop International Christian Center. This award was given in recognition of his immense contributions via Human Capital Development, Effective Services Delivery, Scholarship Grants, Preaching the Gospel of God Almighty, praying for the nation and families online through Divine Intervention Prayers and Proclamations, DIPP, and building a better society.
Present at the Award was Hon. Yakubu Nurudeen Yahaya, Head of Mission/Secretary General, Niger State; Engr. Segun Abdullahi Shuaib, Director of Training/Lecturer, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State; Engr. Ismail Oyebanjo, Director of General Services/ Human Resource, Ogun State and, Clifford James, Bayelsa State.
Once again, congratulations to Rev. Chris Oarhe on this well–deserved Award!
Chris I. Oarhe
Present at the Award was Hon. Yakubu Nurudeen Yahaya, Head of Mission/Secretary General, Niger State; Engr. Segun Abdullahi Shuaib, Director of Training/Lecturer, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State; Engr. Ismail Oyebanjo, Director of General Services/ Human Resource, Ogun State and, Clifford James, Bayelsa State.
Once again, congratulations to Rev. Chris Oarhe on this well–deserved Award!
Chris I. Oarhe
Ichrisoarhe Ministry
+ +2348182689917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok