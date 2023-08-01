Submit Release
6 Mornings Of Impartation (Family Blessings)

PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS, NIGERIA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SIX MORNINGS OF IMPARTATION, FAMILY BLESSINGS BY DIVINE INTERVENTION PRAYERS AND PROCLAMATION, HOLDS 31ST JULY- 5TH AUGUST, 2023.

The much-anticipated six mornings of Impartation, Family Blessings by Divine Intervention Prayers and Proclamation holds from 31st July to 5th August 2023 online, https://www.facebook.com/revchrisoarhe, https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=wdeb0shrjdan&utm_content=23k8tww, https://Mixlr.com/Hilltopradio.

The program which is organized by IchrisOarhe Ministry, ICOM is aimed at equipping participants with prayers that work, and how to activate divine interventions in their families.

According to the General Overseer of the Hilltop International Christian Center, HICC Rev. Chris Oarhe, the program is open to all irrespective of tribe, tongue, or nationality.

Rev. Chris said the program is coming at a time when the world is going through trying times, adding that the program will afford participants the opportunity to pray for their families and the nation.

“I am confident that at the end of the program, participants will go back to their homes fully equipped with prayers that work and how to activate divine interventions in their families. I enjoin everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and make sure you attend all the sessions.”

The program will hold from 6:00 am to 6:30 am daily on Facebook @Chrisoarhe, Instagram @Chrisoarhe, and https://mixlr.com/Hilltopradio.

