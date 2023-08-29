Graphics Processing Unit Market to surpass US$190.977 billion by 2028 driven by rising computing application development
The graphics processing unit (GPU) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.57% to reach US$190.977 billion in 2028 from US$31.154 billion in 2021.
The graphics processing unit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.57% to reach US$190.977 billion in 2028 from US$31.154 billion in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the graphics processing unit (GPU) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.57% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$190.977 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the Graphics Processing Unit Market growth include the rising number of data centers coupled with the increasing computing applications development that are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, the burgeoning demand for GPUs from disrupting industries such as automotives, is also anticipated to push the market growth in the foreseeable future. Graphics Processing Unit involves the designing and manufacturing of electronic chips or circuits specifically designed for manipulating and changing the memory to speed up the creation of images inside a framebuffer portion of the RAM, meant to be the output to a display device.
The graphics processing unit market is witnessing rising data center projects on a global scale which is expected to lead to developments in the market for the graphics processing unit market. For instance, as per the North America data center trends report, there were over 100 data center projects revealed in the USA in 2021, of which more than 90% of them are created by colocation service providers and large operators like Meta, Google, and Microsoft among others. Similarly, according to PIB.gov, the National Data Centre, in February 2022 announced to add 2000 MW of capacity by 2027 which will accelerate the increase in scheduled data center capacity across the country. Investments and additions to data center capacity in growing and developed economies are expected to raise the market size of the graphics processing unit.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/graphics-processing-unit-gpu-market
Based on type, the graphics processing unit market is segmented into discrete, integrated, and hybrid. The dedicated graphics processing unit market is anticipated to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast duration owing to its higher power to process graphics as compared to other available options. Integrated graphic units and hybrid types are anticipated to have notable market shares in the base year.
Based on end-users, the graphics processing unit market is segmented into automotive, electronics, data centers, aerospace, and others. Electronics and data centers segments are projected to have robust market growth owing to the vast applications of GPUs in the industries such as GPUs as components of AI chipsets which are being extensively in demand from these industries. In addition, multimedia chipsets and graphical user interfaces (GUI) used in the automotive industry are also expected to raise the demand for the graphics processing unit market in the near future. Similarly, GNSS chips used in aerospace and other similar industries are anticipated to boost the demand for GPUs, thereby letting the market thrive.
Geographically, North America, particularly, the United States is expected to dominate the graphics processing unit market. The region's rising industrial development, coupled with the growing end-user industries is anticipated to increase the demand for graphics processing units. In addition, growth in emerging economies in Asia Pacific is also projected to propel the regional market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market that have been covered include Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Arm Limited, Sapphire Technology Limited, Advanced Micro Devices, EVGA Corporation, Imagination Technologies Group, Qualcomm Inc., and Dassault Systemes among other significant market players.
The graphics processing unit (GPU) market analytics report segments the market as below:
• By Type
o Discrete
o Integrated
o Hybrid
• By End-Users
o Automotive
o Electronics
o Data Centers
o Aerospace
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Intel Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Arm Limited
• Sapphire Technology Limited
• Advanced Micro Devices
• EVGA Corporation
• Imagination Technologies Group
• Qualcomm Inc.
• Dassault Systemes
Explore More Reports:
• Computer Graphics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/computer-graphics-market
• Microcontroller Unit Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/microcontroller-unit-market
• Graphics Tablet Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/graphic-tablet-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn