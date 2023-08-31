Enterprise Intelligence Optimizes Planning Results with Unique Hypercube Capability
The Parker Avery Group makes significant enhancements to firm’s industry-leading demand planning solution, driving collaboration and meaningful KPI consumption
We designed Enterprise Intelligence to drive improved and collaborative enterprise planning that enables all functions to provide input and consume results at preferred aggregation levels and metrics.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer brand consulting and analytics firm, recently instituted major upgrades to the firm’s advanced analytics solution. With these enhancements, Enterprise Intelligence surpasses competing planning systems’ functionality across several capabilities.
— Sam Iosevich, Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner
In addition to providing a highly engaging planning user interface, unrivaled forecast accuracy, and intuitive task management features, the platform enables a highly unique ‘hypercube’ concept. The Enterprise Intelligence hypercube dynamically slices product, geography, and channel hierarchies, driving unparalleled visibility and collaboration around a single demand signal. This dynamic view across varying time horizons and granularity results in vastly improved and streamlined planning, even when a company’s constituents plan around different metrics.
At the heart of Enterprise Intelligence is Parker Avery’s demand analytics platform, designed exclusively for the retail and consumer goods industries. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), sophisticated machine learning (ML) modeling, and reinforcement learning (RL), Parker Avery’s solution delivers enterprise-wide, connected demand planning through a unified demand signal. The platform’s open-source structure delivers industry-leading performance and scalability, resulting in an exceptionally reliable and accurate prediction of demand. This applies to all product, location, and channel hierarchies, across all timeframes. Enterprise Intelligence also empowers users to conduct near real-time ‘what-if’ analyses and collaborate across different departments to make iterative improvements.
The firm’s demand analytics platform has already been deployed in several dominant global retailers since its initial launch in mid-2020. “Our enhancements address the varying ways merchants and planners need to view and analyze their demand planning data by giving them immense flexibility, relevant detail, and ‘what-if’ scenario planning in an easy-to-navigate experience,” says Sam Iosevich, Parker Avery’s Chief Analytics Officer and Managing Partner. “We designed Enterprise Intelligence to drive an improved and continuously collaborative enterprise planning process that enables each function to provide input and consume results at their preferred aggregation level and metric.”
Moreover, Parker Avery’s analytics team continues to enhance the platform in collaboration with tenured analytics experts, partnerships with global brands, industry consulting professionals, and relationships in mathematics academia. Business results are bolstered by Parker Avery’s business process and change management expertise to ensure end-user adoption and optimal use of the solution.
