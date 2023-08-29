This Indian AI startup is going beyond delivering Market Intelligence, It is helping other Indian Startups adopt AI
Factacy, an AI startup with 80+ years of combined expertise, is empowering Indian startups with tailored AI solutions, driving efficiency and growth.
“It's not just AI tech; it's a whole new way for businesses to do things.” ”GURUGRAM, INDIA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The tidal wave of Artificial Intelligence is rearranging the Indian business scene. In the tech hub of Gurgaon, a young AI startup, Factacy, is making a name for itself, shaking things up for businesses in different fields with its latest AI solutions. This startup is using AI not only to generate market insights for its clients but also to change how Indian Startups work, make important decisions, and grow.
— Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder, Factacy.ai
With a team of experts providing financial intelligence for decades, Factacy uses Natural Language Processing, Large Language Models, Computer Vision, Deep Learning, IoT, and Data Engineering to benefit the young companies of India to scale up exponentially.
The secret behind this startup's impact lies in its remarkable ability to extract invaluable insights from data using advanced Machine Learning and AI technologies. By using generative AI and breakthrough technologies, it's facilitating data-driven decision-making, enabling businesses to make precise, informed choices, enhance efficiency, and pave the way for exponential growth.
“When we started using AI tech to re-engineer the decades old process of collecting, cleansing and delivering financial insights, we noticed that our fellow founders of Indian startups, who consume this financial insight, can also benefit from AI adoption like us.” says Inderjit Singh Makkar, Founder, Factacy.ai.
“Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit, along with providing latest competitive edge from our financial Insights platform, we started helping fellow Indian startups with their Digital and AI transformation journey. It's not just tech; it's a whole new way for businesses to do things.” he continued.
Today, this AI catalyst is super good at making solutions that fit perfectly with what each business needs. The startup's influence resonates far and wide, spanning industries like interior design, foodtech, logistics, insurance, healthcare, and infrastructure. With quick AI adoptions for D2C and B2B startups, this AI powerhouse is getting everyone talking and looking its way.
“ARRCOAT believes in building businesses for the future. Our innovative product offering will benefit from an AI ecosystem around it, delivering customer delight. Factacy’s passion and expertise in designing a digital transformation strategy along with building custom AI solutions for us will help us scale and benefit the customers far and wide.” – Kranti Anand, MD, ARRCOAT. ARRCOAT is partnering with Factacy to build custom AI solutions to scale its dealership internationally.
This is in addition to a strategic partnership with BluePine foods, where it benefits Factacy's on demand AI technologies to enhance BluePine Food’s QSR brand 'Yangkiez by Momo Mami'. The partnership helps BluePine to scale food production processes, drive growth, and further elevate their reputation for delivering authentic Himalayan Handcrafted Momos & Dumplings and high-quality frozen food items.
"We believe that Factacy's tailored AI solutions will complement our efforts to meet the unique requirements of our customers and enhance our food manufacturing processes. Their agile approach to delivering solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch products and services to our clients." said Aditi Bhutia Madan, Master Chef and Director at BluePine Foods Private Limited.
Factacy has already been working with Chitkara University on a common objective to transform Indian Academia to adopt AI tech of tomorrow.
"Deep synergies and active collaboration with new age ventures like Factacy are going to propel India's Innovation ecosystem while giving the realistic catalytic growth to the economy.” said Piyush Garg, Vice President, CEED (Centre for Entrepreneurship Education and Development), Chitkara University
With its innovative financial insights platform, factacy insights, and its transformative AI solutions, this Indian powerhouse is igniting conversations and capturing attention. Its vision transcends mere technology, propelling businesses into a future where AI isn't just a tool, but a driving force that unlocks unparalleled potential for companies big and small.
About Factacy Private Limited:
Factacy Private Limited is an innovative ‘AI as a Service’ (AIaaS) company dedicated to providing Augmented Analytics solutions to businesses and venture capitalists globally. By leveraging cutting-edge Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence alternatives, Factacy empowers organizations with valuable market intelligence derived from data, enabling data-driven decision-making and driving growth.
