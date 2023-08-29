First Book of New Mystery Series is Based on Real-Life Stories From Retired Detective
TWO IN THE HEAD by C.K. Laurence and Jerry Lyons
I thought it might be fun to write fictional versions about the more publicized cases and give inside information to the public that may not have come out in the news.”UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s something alluring about reading a good mystery. Similar to scary movies, they allow readers to experience excitement and fearsome situations without facing any real danger. But what if those situations were real — or, at least, based on real events?
C.K. Laurence and Jerry Lyons’ debut collaboration, TWO IN THE HEAD, is a mystery full of action-packed suspense and drama. Based on the lived experiences of Lyons’ history as a detective and private investigator, this mystery adds an extra layer of authenticity to the genre.
After a long stint as an NYC homicide detective, Ricky Burns has finally retired to start his own practice as a private investigator. What better way to kick off his business than with a high-profile case involving the famed wide receiver for the Miami Demons, Ron Ramirez?
One night, an accident outside a local club leads to Ramirez being charged with a double homicide. Ramirez claims he’s innocent, but the Miami Beach Police are convinced otherwise. Ramirez’s troubled past makes his fight for justice even more difficult, so Ramirez’s defense lawyer contacts Burns to help with the case.
Follow the twists and turns as this crackerjack legal team prepares for a compelling trial, ultimately ending in a finale you won't see coming.
Burns’ story is inspired by the life of co-author Jerry Lyons, a Manhattan detective-turned-private-investigator. As a PI he had the chance to work with some of the country’s top attorneys on high-profile murder cases such as the Casey Anthony case in Florida, the Aaron Hernandez double murder case in Boston and a doctor charged with fourteen murders in Ohio.
“I thought it might be fun to write fictional versions about the more publicized cases and give inside information to the public that may not have come out in the news,” Lyons says. “The problem is that I can hardly spell, never mind write. I’d finished reading one of C.K.’s mysteries and I reached out to her to see if she might be interested in teaming up with me and she loved the idea.”
Author C.K. Laurence has been a student of crime activity for years and weaves an exciting story of mystery and intrigue, creating an unexpected ending to this suspenseful adventure. She is also a longtime rowdy Miami Dolphins football fan and uses her knowledge of football culture to develop side stories that ring true to anyone who knows professional sports. Her novel moves quickly between South Beach parties and the football field to grisly murder scenes.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
C.K. Laurence lives in Miami Beach with her husband, Peter, who is a dentist and private pilot. They have four grown children, Josh, Abigail, Emily and Zachary. Also living with the Laurences are a Bensenji/Shiba Inu mix, Princessa of Laurence Manor; a pond full of goldfish, and a python named "Football."
C.K. has a Master's Degree in Sports Administration from St. Thomas University, and has worked professionally with the University of Miami Hurricane football team — where she received a National Championship ring, and for the Miami Heat basketball team.
She put in countless hours with detectives and CSI personnel from the Miami Beach Police Department to assure authenticity in her novels. She continues to meet with Miami Beach homicide, narcotics and CSI detectives, and for one of the murder mysteries she is presently working on, with internet crime investigations, psychiatrists and psychologists in preparation for the sequel to THE MYSTERY OF JESSICA BENSON.
Jerry Lyons started out as a uniformed police officer in Manhattan. From there he transferred to a City-Wide anti-crime unit, which was plain clothes — known as The Task Force. From The Task Force, the top officers were chosen as detectives in groups of ten or twelve. He was number one the year he was promoted to Third Grade Detective. Within five years he was promoted to First Grade Detective where he worked in the Major Case Unit. As a Major Case First Grade Detective, he investigated homicides, rapes and other serious crimes.
In 1994, after twenty years on the job he retired and became a private investigator — which he still is. As a private investigator, he has been lucky enough to work with some of the country’s top attorneys on high-profile murder cases. All his clients, except one, have been found not guilty and the cases keep coming.
