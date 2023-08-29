Global Productivity Management Software Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Productivity Management Software Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the productivity management software market size is predicted to reach $117.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.5%.
The growth in the productivity management software market is due to the increase in the adoption of cloud-based technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest productivity management software market share. Major players in the productivity management software market include Google LLC, Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., Monday.com, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Productivity Management Software Market Segments
• By Enterprise: Small and Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises
• By Solution: Content Management and Collaboration, AI and Predictive Analytics, Structured Work Management, Other Solutions
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Geography: The global productivity management software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Productivity management software refers to the application software that is used for producing information that helps people and teams improve skills and productivity and track the performance of employees, which can, in turn, be used to reward the employees performing well and help employers more effectively provide guidance to some employees who aren’t.
