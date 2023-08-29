CURIS FUNCTIONAL HEALTH APPOINTS RICK MEYER TO LEAD THEIR CURIS EXPRESS BUSINESS INTO NATIONWIDE EXPANSION
Curis Health taps Rick Meyer to lead Curis Express, aiming for nationwide expansion following the acquisition of The BackSpace, boosting reach around the US.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its recent strategic acquisition of The BackSpace, Curis Functional Health, one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Meyer to spearhead its Curis Express division (formerly The BackSpace). Meyer, a seasoned executive with an impressive track record in operations and expansion, will be instrumental in transforming Curis Express into a nationwide brand.
The BackSpace (now Curis Express), previously a division of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK), was the exclusive chiropractic care provider inside Walmart Supercenters in Florida, Tennessee, and Missouri. Its addition to the Curis portfolio has bolstered the company's access to over 500 locations across Walmart, paving the way for more than 2,000 new jobs in communities around the United States.
With over 20 years of multi-unit operations experience, Meyer has successfully driven growth across banking and healthcare industries. He began his career in operations in Atlanta, aiding in expanding Washington Mutual and Fidelity Bank's presence in the Southeast. His extensive journey in the healthcare sector started in 2009 when he joined National Vision, Inc. as the market leader in Chicago.
Meyer has a notable record of successful large-scale operations, including overseeing the Walmart Optical Division on the East Coast. His 150 offices led the organization in sales for three years running. Perhaps most impressively, Meyer led a small team in National Vision's new market expansion into Southern California in 2016, opening 60 DeNovo locations in 18 months and hiring over 500 doctors and support staff.
Rick brings a robust vision for Curis Express, which he is eager to apply in his new role.
“I am excited to join Curis Functional Health and help the company achieve its growth goals,” said Meyer. “Curis Express is a unique and innovative healthcare solution, and I am confident we can build a successful business that positively impacts patients' lives.”
Andre Angel, CEO of Curis Functional Health, expressed great confidence in Meyer's capabilities, stating, "Rick's outstanding record and experience in the healthcare sector are perfectly aligned with our growth strategy. His appointment is integral to our broader plan to expand and position Curis Functional Health as a top nationwide brand. We're excited to see his transformative impact on Curis Express."
“We are committed to making Curis Express the leading provider of convenient and affordable healthcare in the country,” said Meyer. “We plan to expand into new markets and launch new products and services that meet the needs of our patients.”
Rick, a dedicated family man, enjoys exploring new countries with his wife, Susan, and their three children in his spare time. He is also an enthusiastic University of Georgia football fan.
For more information about Curis Functional Health, please visit www.gocuris.com, and for Curis Express, visit www.curisexpress.com
About Curis Functional Health
Curis Functional Health is one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the United States, dedicated to offering personalized healthcare services that integrate medicine, nutrition, fitness, and recovery. Through its Curis Express and The BackSpace divisions, the company provides top-notch healthcare services in Walmart locations, aiming to make quality healthcare accessible to all.
Nicholas Marino
Curis Functional Health
+1 214-395-4269
