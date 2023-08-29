Cannalle Inc. Introduces CBD-Infused Hair Products For Enhanced Hair Care & Maintenance
Reinforcing its reputation for exceptional quality and innovation in CBD cosmetics, Cannalle Inc. announces the introduction of its excellent CBD-infused hair care products. The CBD health and beauty treatment brand continues its tradition of merging the therapeutic properties of full-spectrum CBD with superior formulation techniques to offer an unrivaled hair care experience.
"Our philosophy has always been grounded in authenticity. I would not try to sell anything I wouldn't buy myself. We undertake to craft high-quality skincare that delivers results, and then we elevate it with the finest Full Spectrum CBD. This ethos sets us apart from many who might simply mix cheap ingredients, sprinkle in some CBD, and expect it to stand out," the firm's rep stated.
Its new offering, the CBD Infused Intense Repair Conditioner, has been meticulously designed to tap into the myriad benefits of CBD Oil. Its transformative properties promise to revitalize damaged hair, infusing roots with the nourishment needed to boost strength, volume, and texture. The lightweight formula eliminates tangles and prevents frizz without burdening the hair with excess weight. It shines especially bright when used with the CBD Infused Vitality Shampoo. This shampoo, embodying the signature Cannalle luxury, drenches tired and dry locks with moisture.
Beyond hydrating prowess, these CBD-infused hair products can mend hair from root to tip, fortifying follicles and bestowing a luminous sheen. Their gentle cleansing and maintenance properties ensure that hair remains soft and smooth without any unwanted buildup.
The brainchild of founders Roee and Amihay, Cannalle, was conceived from a personal journey to discover effective CBD products. The market, they found, was saturated with brands that often sacrificed ingredient quality for profit. Not ones to compromise, they envisioned Cannalle to set a new gold standard. By forging partnerships with the industry's leading chemists, formulators, and designers, Cannalle has successfully curated a range that is as effective as it is elegant.
"We've always believed that genuine beauty products should be good from the inside out," the rep added. "Our new hair care line exemplifies this belief, ensuring each user looks and feels their absolute best."
Every Cannalle product is a testament to quality, manufactured with meticulous care in a cGMP and FDA-registered facility in the USA. Its relentless pursuit of perfection is evident in its collaboration with laboratories using avant-garde CBD extraction methods, which synergize with the revitalizing properties of plant stem cells and fruit peptides.
About Cannalle Inc. -
Founded by Roee and Amihay in their pursuit of superior CBD products, the brand was birthed in response to a market often compromising on ingredient integrity. Driven by authenticity, Cannalle's synergy with leading chemists and designers has birthed products that combine premium Full Spectrum CBD with rejuvenating naturals.
