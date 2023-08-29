Ambassador Hugues Sanon honors 7 Police Chiefs and the Sheriff who attended a breakfast hosted by the Sheriff office
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendell at a VIP breakfast also received this prestigious Award from Ambassador Sanon
The community must cooperate with law enforcement who are there to serve and protect us 24)7; they are dedicated public servants who need all the help they can get.”MAYVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic event took place at the Chautauqua Suite Hotel, where Sheriff Jim Quattrone met with over 100 faith leaders at a VIP breakfast hosted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office to solidify a partnership between Clergy members and law enforcement in Chautauqua County.
Seven other Police Chiefs from Chautauqua County attended the breakfast hosted by the Sheriff office to support this great initiative of partnership with faith-based leaders to better serve the community.
Highlights of the breakfast included Sheriff Jim Quattrone’s presentation of Faith & Blue 2023, a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and reduces bias by facilitating engagement among enforcement professionals and the community they serve; the Chautauqua County Citizens Police Academy, a 12-week training program designed explicitly for clergy so they can be trained and learn more about what the police officers encounter on a regular basis and the formation of the “Chautauqua clergy Counsel.
Global Peace Ambassador HE Dr. Hugues Sanon who pioneered the idea of a clergy partnership with law enforcement presented the Medal of Honor to 7 Chiefs of Police: Timothy Jackson, Chief of Police, Jamestown NY, Chief William Ohnmeiss Jr., Ellicott, NY, Police Chief Christopher A. DePonceau, Lakewood and Busti, David Ortolano, Chief of Police, Dunkirk, NY, Town of Carroll Police Chief William Nelson .New York State Police Captain Daniel Hollands, Robert Genthner, Chief of Police of Westfield NY as well as Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone.
Ambassador Sanon also honored each of them with a Global Leadership Award for their tireless service to their community in their cities and towns and beyond and stated:” I am so grateful and honored to join the clergy at this substantial breakfast hosted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office as we collectively recognize the importance of a collaboration among religious leaders and law enforcement to better serve and protect our community”.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to have met Sheriff Quattrone who paid a courtesy visit to my residence as I shared my thoughts on a partnership between clergy and law enforcement in Chautauqua County; he humbly embraced the idea and here we are today with over a hundred clergy who have joined with the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement to solidify the partnership “. He said
Additionally, In the afternoon of Wednesday, August 16, 2023, HE Ambassador Hugues Sanon paid a courtesy visit to the New York State Police in Chautauqua County and recognized the tireless work and service of Captain Daniel Hollands and his excellent officers who put their lives on the line to serve and protect the Residence of the State of New York and beyond and also presented to him the medal of Honor and the Global Leadership Award. In turn, Captain Daniel Hollands presented the Patch of the New York State Police
"These sworn troopers you see responding to calls, patrolling roadways and helping the public 24)7, need our support, our prayers, our appreciation and corporations to continue to serve our community; that's why I paid a courtesy visit to their office and honored them with a medal of Honor and a leadership Award to encourage and empower them so that in turn, they may continue to do their job to the fullest", said Ambassador Sanon who thanked Kathy Colliner, Stan Colliner and his wife, top model Emmanuella Sanon who are always with him as he acknowledging and honoring those outstanding leaders.
Furthermore, Sanon paid a courtesy visit to the Town of Carroll, NY and presented Police Chief William Nelson with the Medal of Honor and the Global Leadership Award for his tireless service to the Town Carroll.
The official Award and medal of honor presentation was made at Carroll Town Hall in the presence of Blue Star Mothers NY4 Vice President Kathy Collver, Vietnam Veteran Stanley Collver, Town Clerk of Carroll and President of Blue Star Mothers NY4 Susan Rowley, and top model Emmanuella Sanon, COJEP representative at the United Nations.
Chief William Nelson has served with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department for over 30 years. After retiring, he was called back home to the town of Carroll to lead the police department and served as Chief of Police for over 4 years.
At the level of COJEP International, an organization accredited by the United Nations, UNESCO, the Council of Europe and the European Parliament, the "Medal of Honor" and the "Global Leadership Award" are the highest decorations and the most prestigious awarded by this organization to powerful personalities who have impacted their community and the world through their tireless service and who have distinguished themselves through acts of gallantry beyond the call of duty in their life.
Ambassador Hugues Sanon is the representative of international relations at the United Nations and the coordinator for the American continent for Cojep International.
Cojep International was created in 1985 and today has its headquarters in Strasbourg. This powerful organization has consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations, UNESCO (Liaison Committee of NGOs), Council of Europe (Conference of NGOs), OECD and is accredited by the European Parliament and the OSCE.
Additionally, it also has coordination in Asia, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans, and the United States. COJEP International has gained experience and respect over time and is becoming an organization accredited and respected by the international community.
Today, Cojep International works for humanitarian values and has demonstrated to civil society and international organizations the importance of its role in development, in strengthening peace, justice, rights, freedoms and democracy.
Mr. Sanon is also Vice-President of the Global Organization for Sustainable Development accredited to the UN; the president of the Journal Haïti and he is also the global ambassador of the foundation for a drug-free world, chapter of the Americas.
