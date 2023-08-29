Pointcarre integrates AI to build Woven Jacquard’s
Pointcarre Textile Software revolutionizes the weaving process with JacquardMaker, a powerful solution for creating Jacquard fabrics from any image.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pointcarre Textile Software has been offering textile CAD software for over 35 years. What sets the brand apart is its commitment to making professional textile design tools accessible to every designer.
For over three decades, its developers have worked tirelessly to introduce new features that make designers' workflow both faster and easier.
While most software is just Mac or just PC compatible, Pointcarre offers a unique solution that can be used natively on all platforms, in an intuitive way.
Besides, Pointcarre has succeeded in integrating the ability to manage weaving, printing and knitting within a single application. Recently, the company's developers have once again made an astonishing breakthrough, achieving the unimaginable.
For several months, the Research & Development department has been working on a new system that exceeds the wildest expectations in terms of technical advances in the industrial sector: an incredibly powerful engine endowed with unprecedented intelligence, capable of independently creating a Jacquard fabric from start to finish: JacquardMaker.
With this revolutionary system, the user selects an image or design and launches the analysis in JacquardMaker. The engine quickly studies the image and independently determines the optimum weave structure. In less than a minute, it proposes a flawless Jacquard design with the technical specifications required for weaving.
The icing on the cake is the color suggestions to generate colorways. JacquardMaker can be inspired by an image of your choice, your favorite color palettes, and even a Color Picker supplied by Pointcarre, such as Pantone® TCX and TPG.
Some will see it as yet another technological assault on human creativity, others as a way to work faster in a world where textile design is accelerating every year in sectors such as fashion, interior design and other textile-related industries such as automotive, sports, leisure, aerospace and defense.
According to the Team at Pointcarre, an intuitive software like JacquardMaker has other advantages too. Steve Greenberg, President of Pointcarre North America explains "Every year, hiring technically skilled weaving designers is a difficult topic for recruiters. Textile mills are often located far from city centers, and our customers can find it difficult to attract young talent. JacquardMaker enables people who don't have all the necessary skills to create intricate and beautiful fabrics. »
Moreover, to meet the growing demands of the market. « Textile designers need to be both faster and more efficient. The idea is not to replace designers, but rather to enable them to make faster decisions in the technical construction of Jacquard fabrics. Our system is efficient and reduces errors » says Steve Greenberg.
The desire to invent such a system is not new to Pointcarre, but it required the increased computing power of modern computers to run millions of calculations simultaneously and expect a conclusive result in less than a minute. "The prospects are very exciting," says Steve Greenberg, and Pointcarre is far from finished working on projects of this type; the development of AI will continue to bring new possibilities to make designers' workflow easier."
Demonstration of JacquardMaker