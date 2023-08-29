Premium Potting Soils Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Premium Potting Soils Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Premium Potting Soils Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the premium potting soils market. As per TBRC’s premium potting soils market forecast, the premium potting soils market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.94 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.2% through the forecast period.

Increasing greenhouse cultivation is expected to propel the growth of the premium potting soil market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest premium potting soils market share. Major players in the premium potting soils market include Scotts Miracle-Gro, CreekSide, Sun Gro, ASB Greenworld, Klasmann-Deilmann, Michigan Peat, Vermicrop Organics, Lambert, FoxFarm, Espoma, Baccto, Rexius.

Premium Potting Soils Market Segments

1) By Product: All-Purpose Potting Soil, Lawn and Garden Soil, Professional Potting Soil

2) By Type: Soil Without Fertilizer, Soil With Fertilizer

3) By Application: Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn and Landscaping

Potting soil, commonly referred to as potting mix, is made up of many components that give potted plants a healthy environment. The purpose of these mixtures is to prevent the soil from becoming overly compacted, which can suffocate roots and obstruct the movement of water and nutrients. A premium potting soil is fluffier, lighter in weight, and able to retain moisture.

