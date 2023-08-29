Deep Dive into Energy AI: GCL's Comprehensive Layout of Energy Smart Computing Industrial Cluster
EINPresswire.com/ -- Epitomizing a high-value avenue, the prowess of artificial intelligence (AI) computing is swiftly penetrating a myriad of sectors. Unveiled at the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Computing Power Development Conference held on August 27th was the GCL Energy Computing Power Center, housing the global headquarters of the GCL Smart Computing (Suzhou) Center. A concurrent launch was the cultivation base for digital energy and unique, sophisticated, and innovative firms at GCL Energy Center. As a premier corporation particularized in digital energy innovation and growth, GCL Group has long strategized their foray into the smart computing industry.
The GCL Smart Computing (Suzhou) Center is China's first energy AI supercomputing center based on Nvidia A-series chips, boasting an ambitious calculated power capacity of approximately 1000P (1P corresponds to around 1000 trillion computations per second), positioning it amongst the top in China. The first phase, accounting for 500P, is already completed.
In collaboration with GCL Group, the China Electric Power Enterprise Federation and the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises simultaneously hosted the inaugural "Yangtze River Delta Digital Energy Computing Power Conference and Specialized, Refined, and New Industry Integration Development Forum". Focusing on the novel power systems and AI computing power construction, the forum was addressed by GCL Group Chairman Zhu Gongshan who emphasized the need for largescale model training in the energy sector on a digital foundation, with a spotlight on digital energy and new power systems.
At the helm of them, GCL was jointly accredited with the "Digital Energy and Specialized, Refined, and New Enterprise Cultivation Base" by the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Branch of the China Electricity Union and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Informatization Promotion Center. Industrial bigwigs believe that achieving the industrial innovation cluster effect, facilitated by blending prime resources and augmenting technological breakthroughs, would speed up cross-border consolidation.
GCL Group's vision to create a digital energy industry under the guiding motif, "Technology GCL Digital GCL Green GCL," is increasingly transparent. GCL Energy Technology, a subsidiary of GCL Group, proclaimed plans to construct China's maiden energy computing power center, alongside 15 such facilities worldwide. GCL has solidified its position in sectors such as power generation, silicon carbide power devices, power end-user energy systems, virtual power plants, intelligent microgrids, and super-fast charging energy stations.
GCL's key AI computing faction, GCL Nengke, continues to exhibit steady performance expansion, tallying impressive half-yearly financials. As per GCL Energy Technology's semi-annual report released on August 24th, the company yielded a revenue of 5.627 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year elevation of 11.87%; the net profit for shareholders experienced an upsurge of 106.88% year-on-year, amounting to 801 million yuan.
Majingwen
The GCL Smart Computing (Suzhou) Center is China's first energy AI supercomputing center based on Nvidia A-series chips, boasting an ambitious calculated power capacity of approximately 1000P (1P corresponds to around 1000 trillion computations per second), positioning it amongst the top in China. The first phase, accounting for 500P, is already completed.
In collaboration with GCL Group, the China Electric Power Enterprise Federation and the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises simultaneously hosted the inaugural "Yangtze River Delta Digital Energy Computing Power Conference and Specialized, Refined, and New Industry Integration Development Forum". Focusing on the novel power systems and AI computing power construction, the forum was addressed by GCL Group Chairman Zhu Gongshan who emphasized the need for largescale model training in the energy sector on a digital foundation, with a spotlight on digital energy and new power systems.
At the helm of them, GCL was jointly accredited with the "Digital Energy and Specialized, Refined, and New Enterprise Cultivation Base" by the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Branch of the China Electricity Union and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Informatization Promotion Center. Industrial bigwigs believe that achieving the industrial innovation cluster effect, facilitated by blending prime resources and augmenting technological breakthroughs, would speed up cross-border consolidation.
GCL Group's vision to create a digital energy industry under the guiding motif, "Technology GCL Digital GCL Green GCL," is increasingly transparent. GCL Energy Technology, a subsidiary of GCL Group, proclaimed plans to construct China's maiden energy computing power center, alongside 15 such facilities worldwide. GCL has solidified its position in sectors such as power generation, silicon carbide power devices, power end-user energy systems, virtual power plants, intelligent microgrids, and super-fast charging energy stations.
GCL's key AI computing faction, GCL Nengke, continues to exhibit steady performance expansion, tallying impressive half-yearly financials. As per GCL Energy Technology's semi-annual report released on August 24th, the company yielded a revenue of 5.627 billion yuan, marking a year-on-year elevation of 11.87%; the net profit for shareholders experienced an upsurge of 106.88% year-on-year, amounting to 801 million yuan.
Majingwen
GCL Group
email us here