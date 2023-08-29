Brushwood Media Network Welcomes “How To Live a Fantastic Life” with Dr. Allen Steven Lycka to Syndicated Radio Lineup
Lycka has interviewed celebrities, including Kevin E. West of Criminal Minds, where listeners are inspired to take action by guest's Golden Pearls of Wisdom.
I'm excited about the syndication of my show, "How to Live A Fantastic Life" I can serve more people than I ever imagined. My goal is to have a positive message, which is so needed in today's world”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brushwood Media Network, a leading name in digital radio broadcasting, is thrilled to add the renowned Syndicated Radio Show "How To Live a Fantastic Life," hosted by the esteemed Dr. Allen Lycka, to its captivating lineup.
Airing exclusively on Brushwood Media Network, "How To Live a Fantastic Life" is set to inspire and empower listeners through guests who share their own Golden Pearls of Wisdom to encourage and inspire listeners. The show airs Monday through Friday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, providing daily motivation and insights to kickstart listeners' journeys toward a more vibrant and fulfilling existence.
Drawing upon the wisdom of Dr. Allen Steven Lycka, the show encourages listeners to step beyond their comfort zones, embrace the world's boundless possibilities, and shatter the limitations holding them back. Dr. Lycka's expertise and commitment to sharing life-changing insights are at the heart of the show's mission.
"I'm so excited about the syndication of my show, "How to Live A Fantastic Life," and working with Brushwood Media Group. By reaching millions every month, I can serve more people than I ever imagined. My goal is to have a positive message which is so needed in today's world," said Dr. Lycka.
The show's focal point lies in the exciting guests who reveal their "Golden Pearls of Wisdom" discovered within. Dr. Lycka shines a spotlight on exceptional people through their stories and experiences. The show aims to help listeners unearth their unique potential and strive for a fantastic life. Through candid discussions with guests, Dr. Lycka unlocks the secrets to creating a fulfilling and extraordinary life.
Listeners can tune in to Brushwood Media Network through its 16 digital stations and popular streaming platforms like Apple Music and TuneIn.
About Dr. Allen Steven Lycka
Dr. Allen Lycka, MD, is the host and executive director of "How to Live A Fantastic Life," a syndicated radio show aired exclusively on Brushwood Media Network, along with "Doc Fix That," enjoyed by millions monthly. He co-authors The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life, bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe with Corey Poirier, and The Pillars of Success with Jack Canfield. For 30 + years, he was an academic physician in private practice. Now, he works with individuals and organizations to guide them in living the fantastic life they deserve to prosper personally and professionally. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.drallenlycka.com. Dr. Lycka is available for interviews on how he works with people, his radio shows, and more. Email him at Allen@drallenlycka.com and visit https://www.drallenlycka.com/pressroom/.
About Brushwood Media Network
Brushwood Media Network continues to captivate audiences across the digital radio landscape with a commitment to quality content and a diverse range of programming. For more information about "How To Live a Fantastic Life" and other engaging programs offered by Brushwood Media Network, visit https://brushwoodmedianetwork.com/.
