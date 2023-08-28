Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Tolls Along Florida’s West Coast in Preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia

Tolls to be suspended on transportation facilities located throughout Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas, Sumter Counties and portions of Orange County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he has directed the suspension of tolls along Florida’s west coast in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia. By suspending tolls in the impacted area, Floridians and visitors will be better able to quickly and safely evacuate when directed by local officials. Tolls will be waived beginning at 4:00AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

“At my direction, tolls will be suspended throughout the impacted area,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Anyone who receives an evacuation order needs to make plans to go to a safe area now. You do not need to leave the state— travel tens of miles, not hundreds of miles. By waiving tolls, we are easing the burden on families in the path of this storm.”

“As Floridians along the west coast of Florida finalize their evacuation plans for Tropical Storm Idalia, we want to ensure there is no barrier to getting their families to a safe location,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department is committed to ensuring travelers can get where they need to go as safely and efficiently as possible. Suspending tolls in the greater Tampa Bay region ensures families can head south and east with ease to get out of the storm’s direct path.”

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) will suspend toll collection at 4:00 AM EST on Tuesday, August 29, for a seven-day period, with tolls being reinstated on Tuesday, September 5, at noon.

Facilities included within the suspension include:

Hillsborough County

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco Counties

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter Counties & Portions of Orange County

Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

Pinellas Bayway (S.R. 679)

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (U.S. 19)

FDOT previously issued an Emergency Order to temporarily allow expanded weight and size requirements for vehicles transporting emergency equipment, services, and supplies. Additionally, FDOT has 525 crew members and 210 pieces of equipment ready to deploy following the storm to ensure roadways are safe.

Florida’s 511 Traveler Information System is available for drivers to stay informed about roadway conditions during emergencies. This service is monitored and updated 24/7 by FDOT and includes traffic conditions, road and bridge closures, and other specialized alerts. To use Florida’s 511, visit the website at FL511.com or download the app on both Apple and Android devices.

