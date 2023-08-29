Leading Futurist and Economist Jason Schenker Named Non-Resident Fellow of Joint Special Operations University (JSOU)
Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) names economist and futurist Jason Schenker a Non-Resident Fellow.
It is a tremendous honor to be named a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at USSOCOM. I am excited to be working closely with such a distinctive faculty and organization.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that renowned futurist and economist Jason Schenker was appointed a Non-Resident Fellow at the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) on 15 August 2023. This collaboration will see Mr. Schenker lend his invaluable economic acumen and forward-thinking insights to further Special Operations research and training under the JSOU mandate.
— Jason Schenker
Mr. Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. He is an esteemed economist, futurist, author, and public speaker known for his accurate predictions and insightful analyses in finance, technology, and economics. As the President of Prestige Economics, he has guided corporations, financial institutions, and central banks through complex economic landscapes, helping them make informed decisions. As Chairman of The Futurist Institute, he trains leaders to become futurists, including consulting, finance, and national security professionals.
JSOU is the preeminent organization for special operations thinking within USSOCOM, dedicated to equipping Special Operations Forces (SOF) professionals with the intellectual tools to navigate complex strategic and operational challenges. Jason Schenker's inclusion as a Non-Resident Fellow directly aligns with JSOU's mission, as he brings a wealth of knowledge on global economic forces, market dynamics, geopolitical influences, technological trends, and strategic decision-making, enriching the landscape of national security and contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving challenges faced by special operations forces and the broader defense community.
As a Non-Resident Fellow at JSOU, Mr. Schenker will collaborate with the institution's esteemed faculty and researchers to provide valuable insights into the economic and technological dimensions of contemporary security issues. Mr. Schenker will make substantial contributions to JSOU research projects, collaborate in developing and delivering specialized JSOU courses, lead panel discussions and conversations at JSOU events, and publish original pieces through JSOU Press and affiliated platforms. His contributions are expected to span a range of topics, including economic warfare, resource allocation in defense planning, the role of emerging technologies in future conflicts, and the impacts of financial market dynamics on defense and national security strategies.
"I am truly honored and deeply grateful to be named a Non-Resident Fellow at JSOU," remarked Jason Schenker. "I have been working with JSOU in various capacities since 2017, and this formal relationship represents a tremendous milestone in my support of and affiliation with JSOU. The convergence of economics, technology, and national security has never been more crucial, and I am excited to collaborate with the exceptional researchers and faculty at JSOU. Together, we will delve into the intricate intersections of economics, technology trends, and defense strategies, ultimately enhancing our collective understanding of the multifaceted SOF challenges that lie ahead."
Mr. Schenker's involvement with JSOU will help bridge the gap between academia and real-world applications by bringing economic, tech, and strategic insights to the defense domain. He has been selected to serve a one-year term as a Non-Resident Fellow for the 2023-2024 year.
