Water Run | John Driscoll’s Artful Hudson Highland Estate to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Water Run | Hudson Highland Estate Modernist estate built by renowned architect Paul Mayen Over 7,000 square feet of living and entertaining space Gorgeous gardens with whimsical features & walking paths Retreat surrounded by nature with high-end amenities

“Water Run—One-of-a-kind and unreplicatiable hudson highland estate with pedigre and provenance designed by Paul Mayen. Located on 13.9 acres with important and whimsical gardens that...” — Marylyn Dintenfass

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This gorgeous and captivating Hudson Highland estate sits along the Hudson River train line, just an hour north of New York City. Currently listed for $2.995 million, Water Run—1 Webb Trail is scheduled to auction next month with a $1.25 million reserve via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Richard Ellis of Ellis Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will open 7 September and culminate on 21 September. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Water Run—One-of-a-kind and unreplicatiable hudson highland estate with pedigre and provenance designed by Paul Mayen. Located on 13.9 acres with important and whimsical gardens that have been featured in many publications, has been a constant source of pleasure from an asthetic point of view, nature, and venue for spectacular parties” said Dintenfass. “Architechtural gems like this only come available once-in-a-lifetime. This property is the is perfect entertaining space mixing nature and art and we are thrilled to be working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions to write this historic estate’s next chapter.” - Marylyn Dintenfass

Water Run is a stunning modernist country estate built by renowned architect Paul Mayen and his partner Edgar Kaufman Jr. Classic gardens feature whimsical figures like classic statues, stone pyramids, monumental stairs, an obelisk, streams and ponds, rows of double-sided stone walls and more. The home is composed of two structures connected by a glass walkway. The interiors are sleek, with glass walls that let in ample light and showcase the beauty of the surrounding landscape. The main living areas flow seamlessly into each other and to the outdoors. With over 9,000 square feet, this unique home offers abundant space to relax and entertain. This property is an oasis of peace and harmony, just outside the city.

Just a few miles from Westchester, Garrison is a hamlet that sits along the Hudson River, with dramatic views of nearby West Point Military Academy. The town sits among rolling hills with winding roads and a rural character. This historic town has plenty of opportunities for recreation and culture. The nearby town of Cold Spring is just 10 minutes away, offering one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants. Hike the surrounding trails in the Spring and Summer and enjoy the nearby ski slopes in the Winter. If you crave more excitement, New York City is only 50 miles away.

Water Run—1 Webb Trail is available Saturday and Sunday 1–4 PM and by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.