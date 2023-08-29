Easterseals North Georgia Joins Clarkston Health Equity Coalition, Donates Space for Clarkston Resource & Wellness Hub

Clarkston, GA residents to benefit from collaborative effort to reduce systemic health disparities.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities as well as families, is proud to announce its partnership with the Clarkston Health Equity Coalition (CHEC), a collaborative initiative dedicated to addressing health equity challenges within the Clarkston, GA community. As a significant step in this collaboration, Easterseals North Georgia has donated space located in its corporate office for the establishment of the Clarkston Resource & Wellness Hub.

The Clarkston Resource & Wellness Hub, an initiative of the CHEC, serves as a network of resources and service providers that have come together to tackle the multifaceted health equity issues prevalent in the Clarkston community. By providing a centralized access point, the Hub aims to comprehensively address various crucial aspects that influence health equity. These include: Education Access, Health Care Access, Mental Health Care Access and Quality, Social and Preventive Care Access, Food Security, Transportation, and Interpretation and Community Health Workers.

"We are excited about our partnership with the Clarkston Health Equity Coalition and the establishment of the Clarkston Wellness & Resource Hub," said Donna Davidson, President and CEO of Easterseals North Georgia. "This initiative has been a dream of mine for many years now and it aligns perfectly with our organization's commitment to supporting and enhancing the well-being of underserved communities. We firmly believe that by uniting our efforts with the CHEC, we can make a substantial impact on the lives of the people in Clarkston."

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. ESNG, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at www.eastersealsnorthgeorgia.org

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

About Clarkston Health Equity Coalition (CHEC):

The Clarkston Health Equity Coalition (CHEC) is a collaborative initiative that addresses health equity challenges within the diverse Clarkston community. By bringing together a wide array of partners and stakeholders, CHEC aims to create systemic change that positively impacts the health and well-being of Clarkston residents. Learn more at www.clarkstoncoalition.org/