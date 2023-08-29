IfThen Earns Spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List
Leading Digital Agency Recognized for Outstanding Growth and Performance
This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IfThen, a leading Atlanta-based digital strategy, design, and product development agency, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the highly coveted Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition is a testament to IfThen’s exceptional growth and unwavering commitment to excellence in its people and the results it delivers for its clients.
The Inc. 5000, published annually by Inc. Business Media, showcases the most dynamic and successful privately owned companies in the U.S. Companies that earn a place on this prestigious list represent innovation, perseverance, and the ability to adapt to changing market landscapes. IfThen's debut on the Inc. 5000 speaks volumes about its outstanding achievements in a highly competitive digital agency landscape.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as part of the Inc. 5000 for the first time," said Monty Mullig, IfThen founder and president. "This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients. Our investments in people, strategic accounts, and target market segments including large-scale B2B manufacturing, logistics, higher education, healthcare, and media are clearly producing the intended results.”
The recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone for IfThen and it serves as encouragement to further accelerate its growth, expand its market presence, and continue delivering exceptional value to clients.
About IfThen
IfThen, a Cooper Holdings company, provides user experience and design, web development, web content management, and digital analytics for many of the world’s leading brands. Its technical staff, designers, architects, and executives have been deeply involved in the development and operations of major digital platforms for more than two decades. The company serves in key strategic and delivery roles with the University of Chicago, Coca-Cola, Disney, National Geographic, Public Broadcasting Atlanta, The American Cancer Society, Trane Technologies, and many others.
It’s simple, IfThen helps you solve the hard problems.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
