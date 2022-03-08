IfThen Expands AEM Capabilities with Acquisition of Sibling Technologies Staff
Transaction brings both additional expertise and scale to satisfy client demand and support future growth
As the economy emerges from COVID, our clients have challenged us to scale our capacity to meet their needs, and this transaction is just one of several steps we are taking to meet that challenge.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IfThen, an Atlanta-based design and digital product development agency, today announced the acquisition of Sibling Technologies staff. Sibling is a technology services firm specializing in large-scale Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) CMS implementation and backend development. The transaction significantly expands IfThen’s AEM development team and enables the agency to better attend to the needs of its growing portfolio of clients using this market leading content management system.
— Monty Mullig
Since its founding in 2013, Sibling’s team has worked closely with Adobe on a diverse array of AEM development projects for large public companies such as NCR and many government agencies. Similarly, IfThen’s AEM clients span multiple economic sectors and include leading global organizations such as Disney, Mercer, Dematic, Southern Company, and Trane Technologies. IfThen president and founder, Monty Mullig remarked, “As the economy emerges from COVID, our clients have challenged us to scale our capacity to meet their needs, and this transaction is just one of several steps we are taking to meet that challenge.”
The acquisition of Sibling’s team follows a long period of close collaboration between the two companies. As Mullig explains, “We have been working with Sibling since 2017 and in that time we have gotten to know their team and appreciate the level of expertise and dedication that the Sibling developers bring to the table. More importantly, from our experience working together we know that we share the same standards of excellence and commitment to our clients.”
Jeremy Conescu, Sibling Technologies’ founder and CEO states, “IfThen and Sibling have been strategic partners for several years. This transaction allows us to join forces and merge our teams into a more powerful organization for our clients.” Conescu will join the IfThen leadership team as a Senior Vice President focused on building IfThen’s west coast business.
About IfThen
IfThen, a Cooper Holdings company, provides user experience and design, web development, web content management and digital analytics for some of the world’s leading brands. Its technical staff, designers, architects, and executives have been deeply involved in the development and operations of major digital platforms for more than two decades. The company serves in key strategic and delivery roles with the University of Chicago, National Geographic, Public Broadcasting Atlanta, AGCO, Hiscox Insurance, and many others.
It’s simple, IfThen helps you solve the hard problems.
About Sibling Technologies
Sibling Technologies helps clients maximize their investment in the Adobe Experience Cloud, and partners with Adobe to define best practices and implement Adobe Experience Cloud products and services.
Sibling has experience leading and supporting delivery at every stage of the project lifecycle. Whether clients are just getting started with AEM, or already in the midst of a complex migration, Sibling’s advanced knowledge of AEM development allows clients to focus on their business while at the same time arming their marketing and technology teams with skills that reinforce their brand and elevate customer experience.
