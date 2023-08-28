N.C. Mining Commission Committee on Rules Readoption Aug. 29 meeting canceled

The North Carolina Mining Commission’s Committee on Rules Readoption meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2023, has been canceled. Information on a rescheduled meeting will be communicated when determined.
