Diamond Lake Minerals Welcomes Brian J. Esposito as New CEO & Releases New Company Logo
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), today announced a significant transition in leadership by welcoming Brian J. Esposito as its new chief executive officer, as well as releasing its new company mark and logo.
As a renowned entrepreneur and business leader, Brian brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation to the Company.
Ranked among the world’s top 10 CEOs for 2020, 2021, and 2022 in The World CEO Rankings Awards by Adria Management, LLC, Brian J. Esposito is the founder and CEO of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC, (EIE). An award-winning serial entrepreneur and business leader with a holding company consisting of 110+ entities, 200+ joint ventures, proudly operating in 25+ industries and in over 25 cities around the world. In December 2019, as well as August of 2022, he was featured in The Corporate Investment Times, the next-gen investment magazine in the Middle East and has been recognized as a Top 100 In Real Estate in 2021, as well as Top 100 Innovators and Entrepreneurs in 2022. Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to any team with his drive, ethics, and passion for connecting companies with growth opportunities.
“I am honored to have been offered and accept the role of CEO for Diamond Lake Minerals. My 20+ career of building companies on a global scale and across 25+ different industries has led me to meet someone I highly admire and respect, President and Director, Michael Reynolds, and this great opportunity,” said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals. “Boosting balance sheets, creating value, and understanding how to succeed and survive no matter what the market conditions or speed bumps are thrown at me has been a consistent method for me. My goal at Diamond Lake Minerals is to build a company with strong earnings, provide real shareholder value with sustainable healthy growth, and have in the public markets one of the most highly coveted securities that has ever been created. With my history, experience, reach, strong relationships, and strategies, as well as building out a tremendous team here at Diamond Lake Minerals, I believe we can truly accomplish just that,” continued Mr. Esposito.
Michael Reynolds, President & Director of Diamond Lake Minerals said, “It is with great pleasure to announce that after 7 years my search for the right CEO to take this company forward has finally ended. It is a rarity to find in this day and age, a seasoned executive and leader who has not only overcome and accomplished what Mr. Esposito has, but also someone who respects and values old-school business principles and philosophies. He is someone who understands how to truly build shareholder value and can handle himself extremely well in any situation. I have all the confidence in the world that Diamond Lake Minerals is in the right hands and expect to see great things for this wonderful company and all its current and future shareholders.”
About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.
Founded in Utah in 1954 the company DLMI is a holding company in the industries of construction, mining, housing, roadway, and infrastructure industries, as well as commercial and residential neighborhood re-development and construction.
Brian J Esposito Bio
Founder & President of Esposito Intellectual Enterprises, LLC (EIE) www.eie.rocks. EIE ultimately became a holding company for over 20 years of work, business startups, and investments. Focuses stem from manufacturing, distribution, retail, hospitality and hotel development, restaurants, commercial real estate, liquor, technology, media, energy, oil & gas, TELCOM, aviation, space, maritime, music, TV & Film, blockchain, security tokens, education, beauty, medical technology, security, hemp, fashion, and much more. Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to any team with his drive, ethics, and passion for connecting executives around the globe.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state, and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.
Company Contact
Gary Zlobinskiy
gary@eie.rocks
George Pappas
Conservaco-Ignite Agency
+1 562 857-5680
email us here