Behind the Curtain: Iran's 2022 Uprising and the Regime's Hidden Agendas

Leaked Documents Expose Tehran's Desperation in the Face of the Unyielding Spirit of a Nation Seeking Freedom

One internal survey conducted post-September 2022 protests shows that over 62% of Iranians feel that protest is essential to claim their rights.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI-US

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), made the following commentary about the leaked documents obtained from inside the clerical regime by the dissident group Ghiyam-ta-Sarnegouni:

As the first anniversary of Iran's 2022 uprising approaches, explosive classified documents have emerged from the regime's inner circles. Obtained by the dissident group Ghiyam-ta-Sarnegouni (Uprising leading to the overthrow), these papers offer an unparalleled look into Tehran's heightened fear over a nation's growing resolve to free itself from oppression and its pursuit of regime change.

One internal survey conducted post-September 2022 protests shows that over 62% of Iranians feel that protest is essential to claim their rights, disproving the regime’s façade of stability.

The classified files also expose the regime’s readiness to funnel billions into state security forces, highlighting their preference for forceful suppression. One startling find is a budget allocation of $6 billion to the IRGC, underscoring the regime’s skewed priorities.

The regime’s propaganda strategies are also laid bare, including directives to circulate false narratives and how it instructs its officials to manipulate public records and discredit the organized opposition.

Leaked documents further unveil the regime's calculated media strategies and policy tactics to suppress protests and strikes, particularly those involving teachers and workers.

Such revelations dismantle Tehran's desperate campaign to project power and stability. They, instead, reveal a regime frantically working to quell a nation’s dogged pursuit of freedom and its invincible spirit of resistance.

At this watershed moment in Iran’s history, the global community’s focus must remain on the struggle of Iran’s people for justice and freedom. The world must stand on their side and recognize their desire and right to overthrow the regime.

The current policy of making concessions to the ayatollahs, such as rewarding Tehran’s abhorrent hostage diplomacy, is to the detriment of the Iranian people’s cause for freedom, democracy, and a republic based on the separation of religion and state.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

