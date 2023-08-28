Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents and Visitors to Support Local Restaurants During Summer Restaurant Week

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), are encouraging residents and visitors to support local restaurants during Summer Restaurant Week. This year’s Summer Restaurant Week begins Monday, August 28 and coincides with DC Jazz Fest and Labor Day weekend, with special deals in place through Sunday, September 3.

“DC is proud to have one of the best food scenes in the world, and Summer Restaurant Week is the perfect time for residents and visitors to discover a spot you’ve never been, or revisit an old favorite,” said Mayor Bowser. “From mom-and-pop neighborhood eateries to award-winning world-class restaurants, there is something for everyone. Let’s get out there and support our local restaurants and the people that give DC our hometown flavor.”

More than 250 restaurants are participating in Summer Restaurant Week, including 216 restaurants based in Washington, DC. Participating restaurants will offer multi-course brunch and lunch menus for $25 per person, and multi-course dinner menus for $40 or $55 per person for on-premises dining. Many restaurants will also offer cocktail, wine, and non-alcoholic pairings.

“We know how critical restaurants are to our small-business economy and DC’s Comeback,” said Interim Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Keith Anderson. “Summer Restaurant Week not only promotes the exceptional culinary variety we have in DC, but also gives our local entrepreneurs, and the city an essential economic boost.”

DC restaurants newly participating in Summer Restaurant Week this year include:

“The DC region is buzzing with culture, art, DC Jazz Fest, and energy as residents and visitors enjoy all there is to experience, and Summer Restaurant Week is the cherry on top. We are thrilled to have more restaurants than ever before participating, giving diners and foodies so much to choose from,” said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

Diners can visit the Restaurant Week website at rwdmv.com to view participating restaurant menus and make reservations.

