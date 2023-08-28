Mayor Bowser to Celebrate the First Day of School at Modernized Raymond Elementary School

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, August 28 at 10 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and educations leaders will celebrate the first day of school at the modernized Raymond Elementary School in Ward 4. Thousands of elementary, middle, and high school students will return to schools across all eight wards on Monday to begin the 2023-24 school year. On Thursday, August 31, DC Public Schools will welcome pre-K students for the first day of school. The school year starts on heels of the announcement that students across DC made gains in reading and math on the 2023 statewide assessments.

The $63 million modernization of Raymond Elementary School includes the addition of 8,000 square feet of space, which will allow the school to increase their capacity to nearly 600 students.

As families and caregivers prepare for the start of the new school year, they are encouraged to check out the 2023 Back to School Guide at backtoschool.dc.gov.

WHEN:

Monday, August 28 at 10 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, Ward 4

Natalie Hubbard, Principal, Raymond Elementary School

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Dr. Christina Grant, Superintendent, Office of the State Superintendent of Education

Delano Hunter, Acting Director, Department of General Services

WHERE:

Raymond Elementary School

915 Spring Rd NW

*Closest Metro Station: Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 10th Street and Spring Road NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

