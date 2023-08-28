Submit Release
Inclement Weather – Tropical Storm Idalia

Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

DONALD W. BEATTY
CHIEF JUSTICE

POST OFFICE BOX 3543
SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA  29304-3543

MEMORANDUM

TO: 

Supreme Court
Court of Appeals
Clerks of Court
Circuit Court
Masters-In-Equity
Family Court
Probate Court
Magistrates
Municipal Judges
Registers of Deeds
SCJB Staff

FROM: 

Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty

RE:  

Inclement Weather – Tropical Storm Idalia
DATE:   

August 28, 2023


The National Hurricane Center predicts that Idalia will bring excessive rain and tropical storm-force winds that are expected to impact some areas of South Carolina this week.

I remind all county and municipal employees working within the Unified Judicial System that they should follow the decisions made by the respective county or municipal government officials with regard to office delays or closings as a result of this inclement weather. Because weather conditions may vary throughout the state, all state judicial officers and employees should follow the decisions made by their respective county government officials regarding office delays or closings.

Judges assigned to counties operating as normal should be flexible in granting continuances to attorneys and parties who experience personal issues caused by the weather conditions that prevent their remote or in-person appearance in court.

Despite the above, the Chief Judges for Administrative Purposes at all levels may direct that certain matters or proceedings go forward despite the closure or delay, and shall ensure that bond hearings continue to be conducted at least once a day if conditions are safe to do so.

Please refer to the State Emergency Management Division website, www.scemd.org/closings , or individual county government websites, for the status of state government offices for each county.

