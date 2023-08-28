Recruiting for Good Sponsors A Sweet Article Written By Mom About TikTok Affect
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good created and runs The Sweetest Gigs; preparing kids for tomorrow's jobs www.TheSweetestGigs.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact; we sponsor moms who love to write meaningful content.
How do I celebrate moms? By listening to them, I can better serve their kids on The Sweetest Gigs!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good sponsors sweet article about the effects of TikTok written by 'Chaos Manager.' Mom writes meaningful content that is good for the community.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "To be an effective leader, and run The Sweetest Gigs; I am constantly listening to parents, and learning what is missing in their kids' lives."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for 5th graders who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
"The Sweetest Gigs is the only meaningful development and training work program in 'The World' especially designed for exceptionally talented American kids; preparing them for tomorrow's jobs."
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram